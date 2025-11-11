Inside the wild world of underground wrestling in San Diego





During the week, Ryan Mathias lives a life that could belong to anyone. He clocks in at work, returns home to his fiancée, and follows the normal routines of everyday life.

But when the weekend arrives, Ryan steps into another world entirely — a world where the boundaries of the ordinary no longer apply.

Within the confines of a wrestling ring, illuminated by spotlights, he transforms into Mathias: a sledgehammer-wielding, barbed-wire-bat-swinging villain who rules the ring as the reigning Heavyweight Champion. Gone is the polite man his family knows. In his place stands a ruthless brawler who bends the rules, taunts fans, and delights in the chaos he creates.

“It’s like a movie, but now you’re in the movie,” Mathias says. “People play video games. We live video games.”

Mathias is one of dozens of larger-than-life characters featured in SoCal Pro Wrestling, an 18-year-old promotion that’s become a cornerstone of San Diego’s independent wrestling scene. Its wrestlers are a tight-knit, ragtag family who gather in gyms, bars, warehouses, libraries and even barns to put their bodies on the line for the sake of entertainment.

When they step into the ring, they leave behind their day jobs and everyday lives, trading them in, if only for a moment, for high-flying acrobatics, daring risks, and superhero-like personas that bring over-the-top stories to life for the fans who fill the seats.

San Diego is home to more than a dozen professional wrestling promotions, including well-known local names such as Global Lucha Libre and Primal Pro Wrestling. Together, these promotions create one of the deepest and wildest wrestling cultures in America.

Professional wrestling as a sport is a high-octane blend of athleticism and theater. It’s Cirque Du Soleil, meets Broadway, meets a dive-bar fist fight. It’s an 80s action blockbuster come to life. Muscular, spandex-clad cartoon characters enter the ring to classic rock tunes, flip through the air, slam opponents onto the mat, swing chairs and leap from ladders.

They use physicality, charisma and emotion to tell tales of rivalry, redemption and triumph. They’ll even spill blood if it will sell a story. It’s a fictional world built on carefully crafted personas and choreographed anarchy. A world where violence is the answer and the bad guys sometimes win. Chairs hit skulls, bodies crash through tables, and rings shake after thunderous collisions. It’s an experience unlike any other. An experience that only pro wrestling can offer.

But beneath all the spectacle, life for wrestlers on the independent circuit can be grueling. Though the outcomes in wrestling are predetermined, the pain and dedication are very real. Wrestlers spend years on the independent circuit mastering their craft and for most indie performers, achieving that level of mastery comes at a steep personal cost. They chase their passion despite long hours, gruesome injuries and minimal pay.

“You’re sacrificing time, money and pain,” Mathias said.

For most indie wrestlers, those sacrifices are a daily reality.

Pain is a constant companion in the ring. Torn biceps, shredded knees, concussions and countless other injuries mark the bodies of each and every wrestler in the squared circle. Even routine moves carry risk and every indie wrestler with experience knows just how punishing the ring can be. Juan Mattioli, co-owner of Primal Pro who performs under the name “J2”, is familiar with the price that must be paid to reach wrestling glory.

“I’ve gotten pretty badly injured. I’ve hurt my hip pretty bad. I’ve hurt my wrists, just from really nasty falls,” he said. “It’s just part of the game.”

Many in the wrestling world also spend long stretches away from their families. For SoCal Pro’s Kristen Dino, the toll is deeply personal.

“These wrestlers have families and it’s tough because you’re on the road a lot,” she said. “It’s been a massive family sacrifice on my end.”

The Mighty Tortuga, a standout SoCal Pro performer, echoes that sentiment. “I’ve missed a lot of time with my wife and kids,” he said. “It hurts having to be away sometimes.”

So why do they do what they do? Year after year, match after match, injury after injury? The answer to that question isn’t fame, fortune, or recognition. It’s something far deeper. Wrestling offers them a purpose, a chance to inspire, to challenge themselves, and to prove that limits are meant to be tested.

For Dino, she wants to inspire the fans.

“The cool thing about wrestling is that there are so many people to root for that you see yourself in those people,” Dino said. “It’s like you can be a superhero for a few hours, and all those things you think you can’t do, you walk out thinking you can, because your heroes do it.”

For the Mighty Tortuga, it’s about showing his family what’s possible.

“The sacrifices I make, I make those so my kids see their Dad chasing his dreams,” he said. “And it gives them hope for whatever their dreams may be.”

And for Mattioli, wrestling is also about inspiring himself. “It helped me shape myself as a person and as a leader,” he said. “This was the thing I had to do to become the man I am today.”

The world of underground wrestling is chaotic and unforgiving, yet those who inhabit it push themselves relentlessly to share their love of the sport and inspire others to chase their dreams. All the pain, all the risk, it’s all to show others how far they can push themselves. Through wrestling, performers craft real-life superheroes for their audience to believe in. They step into the ring again and again, despite every sacrifice, hoping each fan leaves motivated to take their own leap off the top rope and see what’s truly possible in their own lives. It’s that relentless love for wrestling and the drive to inspire that pushes them through the pain.

As Mattioli puts it, “I really hope that for someone that’s never heard of pro wrestling, I hope that if they see an event or just give it a chance, and maybe you never know, they might fall in love with it.”