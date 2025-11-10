Our Time: What we saw from SDFC’s playoff series win over Portland Timbers





In front of a raucous crowd of 32,500, San Diego FC won its first-ever playoff series to advance into the Western Conference semifinals. Playing host to Portland for Game 3, SDFC took the Timbers to the woodshed with an all-around dominant performance by the squad.

Within the first 20 minutes of the game, San Diego had taken a 2-0 lead off goals from MVP-candidate Anders Dreyer and midseason acquisition Amahl Pellegrino. They never let off the gas from there, with Pellegrino and Dreyer both scoring again in the second half off key passes from Escondido-born striker Corey Baird and Mexican forward Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, respectively.

Defensive performance was also stellar, with backup goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega, starting in place of the injured CJ Dos Santos, getting his first-ever career playoff clean sheet. Defenders frustrated Portland’s offense, frequently dispossessing them on runs and breaking up shots with savvy and well-timed maneuvering.

Wild crowd, composed team

Early fan support for San Diego has been a boon all season for the squad, with supporters showing up and showing out at Snapdragon Stadium. SDFC ranked in the top 5 in MLS regular-season attendance, averaging 31,888 fans, according to fbref.com . Following the sellout in Game 1, this Sunday’s win marked another packed house for the team. From the opening thunderclap, it was clear the crowd had every intention to outdo themselves and bring the storm even louder for their club.

“Our environment has been unbelievable, led by Frontera SD always,” head coach Mikey Varas said of the home support. “They already set the tone in the league for a whole different level.”

The team’s attractive and aggressive style of play has endeared them to the community from matchday one and earned them respect from the rest of the league writ large. Leading the league in possession and second in pass percentage, San Diego’s composure controls the flow of the game on its terms, attacking with relentless pressure to break down opposing defenses and force them to play uncomfortably. They showed that in their victory with elite execution, seizing control of the match as soon as the clock began ticking.

“I think we handled everything exactly as we talked about, that we hoped for. I felt like the away game got a little too wild, and we like the wildness from our fans and the surroundings, but we like the game calm and in our hands,” said team captain Jeppe Tverskov. “I felt like from the first minute we did that and followed the game plan the whole game through.”

Pellegrino’s resurgence

Back in late August, San Diego acquired Pellegrino from in-state rival San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $300,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). The 35-year-old veteran has struggled since coming to the United States after successful seasons with Eliteserien club Bodø/Glimt. The change in scenery from NorCal to SoCal has appeared to help the Norwegian forward regain his old form, with Pellegrino scoring six goals in his last 5 matches, three of which have come in the playoffs.

“I can play on my strengths in this team, and I’m feeling more and more myself,” Pellegrino said of his recent success. “Now I feel like I can show my quality, and I have some amazing teammates. That helps a lot.”

Never say die

Last week at Providence Park, San Diego lost Game 2 to Portland in heartbreaking fashion. After giving up a last-second goal to the Timbers, which tied the game 2-2, the squad needed to win in a penalty shootout. Sisniega rose to the occasion after coming in for Dos Santos late in the match, making two crucial penalty saves that put San Diego in position to seal the game, only for three straight shanked shots to cost them the game and force a third match. A crushing loss like that can break some teams’ morale and resolve, but that is not the case for SDFC.

At every point of adversity in their debut season, San Diego has taken each challenge and risen above them in rapid succession. This comes back to the ethos of their manager, who has promoted maintaining a growth mindset and staying focused on the battle at hand, ensuring the team does not get too high or too low. The players have embraced that ethos and made it their own in the way they have played together every match.

“I think it’s really important to clarify. A lot of people talk about how nice we play, exciting football we play, but our base is our intensity, our warrior mentality and our fighting spirit,” Varas said. “These guys have shown that all year.”