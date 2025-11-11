Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: Inside the ring: A look at San Diego’s independent wrestling circuit
In unorthodox venues across San Diego, wrestlers swing chairs, leap from ladders, and do everything they can to keep fans coming back for more.
by
Dakota Gray
,
Photographer
•
November 11, 2025
Juan Mattioli in character as wrestler J2, during Primal Pro’s Terrordome event in San Diego, California
Dakota Gray
Gallery
•
8 Photos
Dakota Gray
Spectators during Primal Pro's 30 man rumble match at Alesmith Brewery in San Diego, California
