Five Fall Films to Help You Define the Season — Even Though It’s Currently 70 Degrees Outside





Local summer is beginning to wind down, and fall is finally starting again. In San Diego terms, that means the temperature occasionally dips below 70 degrees, and I might actually get the chance to wear the Carhartt jacket that I bought on Depop for $100. In celebration of one of my favorite times of the year, I tend to watch a lot of fall movies because it is the only way to pretend I’m actually experiencing a real change in seasons around here.

Here is a list of five fall movies, in no particular order, that I watch every single year, to immerse myself in the season

1 . “When Harry Met Sally”

If it weren’t for this quintessential Rom-Com blueprint, where would we be today? Based in New York City, “When Harry Met Sally” is an all-time favorite of mine, telling the evolving love story of two initially unacquainted friends as they go through life together.

2 . “Good Will Hunting”

This movie tells a story of love and loss through the journey of Matt Damon’s character, a gifted young man shaped by a difficult upbringing. This film, which Matt Damon and Ben Affleck famously wrote during college back in the ‘90s, continues to resonate today, offering true life lessons and showcasing their breakout talents.

3. “Practical Magic”

Even though Halloween has passed, this movie remains, in my opinion, one of the most beautiful fall films and cannot go without mention. The story is about two witch sisters, played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, as they navigate life both together and apart despite their family’s looming curse that needs to be broken. This has become my all-time favorite movie to watch with my roommates, and it certainly earns bonus points for featuring Fleetwood Mac on the soundtrack.

4. “Dead Poets Society”

As one of my favorite books growing up, it is no surprise that “Dead Poets Society” is also one of my all-time favorite fall movies. The beautiful story of academic inspiration from teacher John Keating, portrayed by Robin Williams, is always the best way to gain the motivation we all need to prevail when the semester gets tough.

5. “You’ve Got Mail”

Meg Ryan, the Fall Rom-Coms poster child, meets Tom Hanks for a completely classic love story between two bookstore owners. The two who have been communicating fully anonymously, through the internet, begin to fall in love without realizing their everyday lives are already intertwined.

So next time you sit down this season and need something to watch, remember that all of these classics are waiting for you. We may live in an eternal summer, but that doesn’t stop us from pretending every now and then that we are experiencing the charms of autumn.