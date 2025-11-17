Cinema is in a period of reinvention – and San Diego must continue to advance its culture





Watching films in theaters can be electric. From the emotions one feels while watching a film to the lobby conversations produced afterward, cinema culture delivers a captivating feeling that other forms of movie watching, such as streaming, may not.

But engagement in moviegoing has inevitably shown decline.

As San Diego’s art house cinemas fade one after another, the idea of their revival seems one of the past. Taking into consideration the streaming era, viewers are left isolated in their homes rather than united at the cinema. Catapulted by these factors, cinema attendance has gravitated elsewhere. Despite this, individuals must be reminded of the cultural importance of movie theaters.

The idea of going to the movie theater clearly faces its struggles. Cinema culture has turned into more than consumption of art – it is a symbol of reinvention, continuing to captivate audiences during a time where streaming dominates. Therefore, communities must do their part in ensuring that moviegoing remains alive.

The leisurely experience of going to the cinema is enchanting. Sitting in a quiet, dark room while in the presence of others requires you to be present and in the moment. To be in touch with cinema is to be immersed and transported into the world of a film. From this, viewers gain a sense of interconnectedness. Moviegoers in a theater have allowed themselves to be collectively taken on a visual odyssey. This is how the magic of cinema culture lives on.

Movegoing is more than a casual pastime.

Brian Hu, associate professor in the Television, Film and New Media program at San Diego State University and artistic director of the San Diego Asian Film Festival, said cinema culture can be transformative. He recalls an instance in which an older individual said their first time in a movie theater was at a Samoan film screening.

“This is exactly why we need to [continue cinema culture], it brought a community together,” Hu said. “In terms of underserved communities, movie theaters still have a very powerful way because it allows us to see each other, to be in each other’s presence and to feel that we are not alone.”

The effort in preserving cinema culture is especially relevant in art house cinemas. People have seen the disappearance of most art house cinemas in San Diego. Theaters like Digital Gym Cinema continue to prioritize the moviegoing experience through independent film screenings. Digital Gym Cinema is now the last cinema in downtown San Diego and the last art house cinema in the county.

Still, hope for cinema culture remains evident through Digital Gym Cinema. The Media Arts Center San Diego, which operates Digital Gym Cinema, was awarded $125,000 in grant money by the Prebys Foundation. Through this emergency protective measure, the art house cinema can continue its efforts of preserving the culture through increased screenings.

Ultimately, funding is essential to arts and cinema culture in San Diego, which shows a persistent interest in the art of filmmaking and cinema culture. This is especially validating for young filmgoers and student filmmakers as cinema culture carries on.

On the other hand, universities and institutions must take further steps in elevating cinema culture on campus. With SDSU providing courses of study in film, it should encourage cinema at full throttle.

William Nericcio, professor of English and comparative literature at SDSU, said cinema was like a gateway drug into a career of teaching and storytelling. He said the power of live cinema is underestimated and SDSU must do more to uplift cinema culture.

“Universities have to embrace their role as protectors of culture and actually invest in motion picture theaters,” Nericcio said. “[The student center theater] is a beautiful theater we have on campus, but how often do they show independent or classic Hollywood films there? How about never.”

Moviegoing continues to leave its mark for cinephiles and casual viewers alike. At a time in which cinemas face immense challenges to remain current, it is vital that audiences continue to return to cinemas.

Community members must continue to support the uplifting of cinemas for the sake of protecting the culture during strenuous, evolving times.