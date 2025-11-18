San Diego MOB lights up the court and community in inaugural home opener





It was a great weekend for basketball fans in San Diego, with the city’s newest team – the San Diego MOB – playing its first home game of the season. MOB, which stands for “Mind on Basketball,” competes in the American Basketball Association.

If you’re a fan of old-fashioned hoops, the ABA may sound familiar. It’s the same league that merged with the NBA in 1976 to form the sport we all know today. Before the merger, the ABA prided itself on being a faster-paced, more entertaining viewing experience than its counterpart. It boasted superstars such as Julius Erving, George Gervin and Rick Barry.

Fast forward to 2000: CEO Joe Newman and the late Richard Tinkham reincarnated the ABA. Over the last 25 years, the league has grown to include more than 100 teams- two of which are based in San Diego. It also features an incredibly diverse group of owners, with over 70% being women or minorities.

In unison with the ABA, the goal of MOB is to provide accessible professional sports opportunities to the community. Players get the chance to compete at a high level while gathering tape, gaining reps and maintaining game shape. It puts them in a position to keep climbing the pro-basketball ladder.

The opportunity doesn’t stop with players either. MOB is on a mission to give a platform to everyone who loves basketball. The team has a photography staff, media team, coaches and management, all working to build the program.

With tickets at just $10, MOB games cater to families and young fans, a comforting alternative to the expensive world of professional sports.

Saturday’s game had some extra flair. In celebration of their first home game, MOB hosted a community event featuring local businesses, photo booths, food and a pre-game Hawaiian Chamorro performance. Headlining the night’s attendees were National City Mayor Ron Morrison and ABA Executive Vice President Susie Newman.

“If I could make a blueprint of everything done right by a new team, this would be perfect,” Newman said.

That was all before the action even started. The main event of the night was a matchup between the undefeated MOB and fellow ABA team, the Arizona Fire.

Former UNLV star Brandon McCoy headlines MOB’s roster. After stints in the G League and overseas, McCoy is returning to San Diego – the same city where he dominated in high school for Morse and Cathedral Catholic. The 7-foot-1 big man looked to make his presence felt right from the tip, grabbing rebounds and getting to the free-throw line at will.

Harnessing energy from the packed stands, MOB started hot in the first quarter. McCoy threw down a rim-rocking dunk to give MOB a double-digit lead that sent the fans into a frenzy. Between his offensive rebounding, powerful finishing and presence on defense, it was clear McCoy’s size would be a problem for the outmatched Fire.

“I really want to be an anchor on defense,” McCoy said. “I’m protecting the paint, but also trying to finish strong in the hole and knock down open shots.”

San Diego secured a 43-17 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Along with McCoy, forward Josh “Buffet” Powell put on a show all night. Buffet recorded a triple-double in the first half and was throwing flashy dimes to his teammates throughout the game. With McCoy’s interior presence and Powell running the offense, MOB ended the first half with an 86-37 lead.

“I just love playing with my teammates,” Buffet said. “I’d rather get them involved than get myself involved…I go out there and play the right way.”

The same theme continued in the second half. The Fire tried to shoot their way back into the game, but ultimately, MOB’s size was too much to handle as the lead grew further out of reach. Following McCoy’s ninth and tenth free throws and a technical foul on the Fire, MOB’s lead hit 60. In the end, MOB won by a whopping 100 points: 171–71.

A dominant win capped off a successful opening night for San Diego’s newest basketball team. On the season, MOB is 5-0 and ranked 11th in the nationwide ABA standings – an unheard-of feat for a first-year team.

“There’s some amazing things happening here on the court,” Mayor Morrison said.

The MOB will look to continue its undefeated run on Sunday when it hosts the San Jose Wolfpack at Harry West Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.