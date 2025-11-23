Categories:

Photo Essay: San Diego State Football Triumphs in the Rain

The Aztecs wheathered the storm in their 17-7 victory over the Broncos
Byline photo of Olivia Vargo
by Olivia Vargo and Jeremy HarnishNovember 23, 2025
San Diego State Football players jump in a attempt to block a field goal during the game against Boise State on Saurday Nov. 15, 2025
San Diego State Football players jump in a attempt to block a field goal during the game against Boise State on Saurday Nov. 15, 2025
Jeremy Harnish
San Diego State University players stand ready for a play during the game against Boise State on Saturday Nov. 15, 2025
Olivia Vargo, ’25-26 Photo Editor, ’24-25 Photo Editor
Olivia Vargo (she/her/hers) is a first-year Television, Film, and New Media production major from Camas, WA. She loves photography and is excited to see what her future at SDSU holds. She was the team photographer for her local equestrian team all four years of high school and the photographer/student manager for her school’s varsity baseball team in the spring of her senior year. She loves music, art, animals, baseball (specifically the Dodgers), and California’s sunny weather. As a first-year Olivia hopes to gain lots of experiences with the Daily Aztec and explore what they have to offer.