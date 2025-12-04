Rising Star Lecturer Dr. Jacob Feldman tells his journey in understanding autism





Sharing his latest work in breaking down barriers in understanding multisensory audiovisual integration in autistic children, Dr. Jacob Feldman stepped onto campus as a part of the Rising Stars Lecture series to share with Speech, Language and Hearing Science scholars on Nov. 14.

The Rising Star Lecture series aims to “to recognize nationally renowned early-career faculty by inviting them to campus to share their cutting-edge research and career development strategies with the SDSU community,” according to the SDSU Research and Innovation website.

As a Vanderbilt research scholar, Dr. Feldman studies how sensory stimuli impacts autistic children’s ability to interact with the world around them.

Conducting sensory camps for autistic children and now working with parents of autistic kids, Feldman shared bits and pieces of his findings with the eager listeners in attendance.

Camilla Ojeda, a first-year psychology major said, “I learned that it definitely takes multiple trials, multiple experiments to really help a community. If we go into a project just solely expecting our dream, our project to work, then we’re only setting ourselves up for failure, because it ends up not being as effective,” she said.

“We’re only settling for less.”

Dr. Feldman’s passion for research shone through his presentation, as he combined humor with a digestible look into his studies.

“I loved hearing about all the different methods Dr. Feldman used in his research, a big takeaway was just appreciating his intention to help autistic children, with nonverbal and kids who have trouble with language processing,” said Elena Williams-Moreiras, an administrative coordinator for research advancement in the SDSU Division of Research and Innovation.

‘LOLA’, or Dr. Feldman’s Looking and Language Project, seeks to gauge audiovisual communication and interpretation in autistic youth, such as how these children tend to observe the mouth of others as they speak and the way in which their brain processes this.

While not every person in attendance was directly interested in pursuing the same field as Dr. Feldman, many individuals found his techniques for improving and understanding the lives of autistic children and families riveting.

As the parent of an adopted autistic child himself, Feldman explained that there is still much work to be done to improve education around autism and misconceptions about the disorder to dismantle stereotypes that iconic yet stereotypical autistic characters in media have reinforced.

Dr. Feldman explained, “People have somewhat ironically, a rigid view of Autism. People will look at your classic pop culture depictions of Autism, like your Sheldon Coopers and your Doctor Autism, and they’ll be like, ‘that’s all!’. When in reality, autism is this beautiful spectrum where some people are very, very impacted by it, and some people are very much not impacted by it.”

Dr. Feldman’s work in researching audiovisual integration of autistic children additionally aims to better speak to the complex minds of autistic individuals, and how the general public has a lot to learn from people that are so commonly misunderstood.

“Neurotypical people find it easy to talk to other neurotypical people, and autistic people find it very easy to talk with other autistic people. It’s not that autistic people have a lack of empathy, it’s that it looks different from what we might experience, and so we have a lot to learn from the autistic community, just like any other sociocultural minority,” said Feldman.

Dr. Feldman shared how his work is not only motivated by improving the life of his son, but also that of the families he works with.

“I want these parents to feel empowered, and hopefully some of this work that I am doing brings them the power to feel like they’re doing what’s best for their kids, so that we’re not all up lying in bed at night with our own autism guilt,” Feldman added.