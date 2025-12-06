Photo Essay: Seven bands compete for the chance to perform at the annual GreenFest concert next semester

Carlos Jimenez is a San Diego native and a fourth-year Graphic Design major with a minor in Journalism. He joined The Daily Aztec in 2024 and has contributed in graphic design and photography. His contributions include digital illustrations, page layout design, sports & concert photography, and photojournalism. Throughout his work, Carlos seeks to create visual narratives that highlight local stories and the people who bring them to life. Outside of his work, he is also an avid reader and music enthusiast.