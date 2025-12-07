No. 4 UNLV streamrolls SDSU hockey in 11-0 win





The No. 4 UNLV Rebels (12-3-0-0) defeated the San Diego State Aztecs (2-10-1-0) by a score of 11-0 on Saturday night at the Kroc Center Ice Arena to cap off the two-game weekend sweep.

“We’re all over them,” assistant coach Jason Galea said. “We’re giving them a lot of grief, but we’re competing against the defending national champion, and we do not reflect on that at all.”

UNLV, the defending American Collegiate Hockey Association Division I national champions, defeated SDSU the previous night 9-0 on the back of forward Heath Mensch’s four-goal night.

The starting goalies for the night were junior goalie Liam Dee for SDSU and Owen Zenone, who was making his ACHA debut.

Both teams had early chances with the power play, but failed to score as UNLV forward Tristan Rand was called for a trip and SDSU senior defenseman Logan Okanski got a roughing penalty. The Aztecs did not score on two chances in the first game, while the Rebels went 4-for-5 on their opportunities.

Rebel forward Sean Karaman opened the scoring as he dangled through the SDSU defense and put the puck past Dee with 7:12 left in the period.

SDSU killed two straight penalties in a span of four and a half minutes, which is a complete turnaround from the previous night as they surrendered a goal on their first three chances.

Forward Charles Masek slammed home a rebound late in the period to extend the lead for the Rebels to 2-0.

Okanski was called for his third penalty of the period with 14 seconds left and given a ten-minute game misconduct. If he were to get another penalty, he would get suspended for the next game.

As in the previous night, SDSU found themselves in a 2-0 deficit after the opening frame, but Dee’s stellar goaltending prevented it from being worse.

“When you’re playing elite level hockey, the ratio [of shots to goals] is three to one,” Galea said. “It means when there are three goals in your net, it should be understood that you’re facing 30 shots. So if you look at what he faced, he basically had NHL stats and at the end of the day, that’s competing.”

Following a strong first period, the second period was a disaster for the Aztecs as the Rebels scored seven goals, due to poor discipline and play from SDSU.

The goals came from forwards Bryce Johnson, Joey Carollo, Evan West and Luke Backel. Backel scored three goals for the hat trick with two of them on the power play, while Johnson put two past Dee.

Junior defenseman Sean Yeo’s emotions got the best of him as he hit Rand from behind in a puck battle, and he was given a five-minute major boarding and a game misconduct penalty with 10 seconds left in the period.

The buzzer signaling the end of the period could not have come at a better time for the Aztecs as an abysmal middle frame finally ended.

“We spent a great majority of the game just killing penalties,” Galea said. “We had nine penalties, so for almost an entire period of play in terms of minutes, all we did was ice the puck. So you can’t be able to create some kind of offensive chances for yourself. It’s impossible.”

UNLV scored two goals in the third period with goals from defenseman Mario DiMaggio and forward Shane Dean to make it an 11-0 game, which ended up as the final score.

The Rebels move to 13-3-0-0 following the win as the Aztecs drop to 2-10-1-0.

SDSU’s series against UNLV is the only two games in the month of December as their next game comes on the road against the University of Oregon on Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

“We asked all of the guys that when they go back home and take some time off, to get on the ice, workout or do something,” Galea said. “We’re going to see who follows through with it and who doesn’t.”