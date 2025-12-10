SDSU community weighs in on Trump’s museum crackdowns: “You lose part of your identity”





The National Park Service was ordered to take down slave and Indigenous history from its museums by order of the Trump administration in September.

Over the past few months, national parks and museums across the country have been targeted by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order last March for the National Park Service to remove exhibits that cast the United States’ “founding principles and historical milestones in a negative light.”

Due to the Trump administration’s recent interference with national parks and museums, Damariyé Smith, an SDSU assistant professor of contemporary Black/African American rhetoric and media studies, expressed concern that future generations wouldn’t be able to use history to understand their own circumstances, like living in a marginalized community.

“It’s hard to really know where you’re going if you don’t understand your history,” Smith said.

The White House also announced that the Smithsonian Institution would be under review in August. Trump expressed his frustration with the Smithsonian museums’ focus on “how bad slavery was” instead of America’s “success” and “future.”

Marley Randolph, a second-year student, said that he felt disappointed about the decision.

“I don’t think it’s right,” Randolph said. “It’s embedded [in] history and removing it just doesn’t do anyone [any] good.”

In a letter written to the Smithsonian from the White House, the review is to “ensure alignment with the President’s directive to celebrate American exceptionalism.”

Alec Marshall, a third-year electrical and electronics engineering student, also disapproved of the exhibit removals in national parks and museums.

“I think it’s important to teach and preserve [the history of] atrocities, because we will forget eventually,” Marshall said. “Society and history tends to repeat itself, so I don’t think removing any of that from our history is a good idea.”.

The Trump administration plans to review eight out of 21 Smithsonian museums by early 2026, including the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of the American Indian. The Smithsonian Institution is 62% federally funded, and Trump has already threatened to pull its funding.

“You’re erasing [the] history that helped build this country,” said an SDSU faculty member, who requested to be anonymous due to job security concerns. “[Americans] would [not] know where the foundation of this country came from. It was built on the backs of other cultures.”

Smith said that the Trump administration doesn’t understand the gravity of altering the history displayed in museums. A few years ago, his friends invited him to The Legacy Museum and The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. He saw jars of soil from land where lynchings took place and 800 steel monuments hanging from the ceiling with 4,400 names of lynching victims.

He explained how he thought about his upbringing and how his family ended up in California. His grandparents were raised in the South, and the trip gave him an opportunity to explore his familial roots.

“It just kind of changed my perspective about my own identity as a Black person,” Smith added. “Because I think sometimes in California, we’re so disconnected, you know, from that trauma, but like, going to those museums made me realize my great-grandparents [were] leaving the South to get away from that.”

Smith grew up in Vallejo, California where he witnessed high levels of crime. He said he believes that one reason for the violence he witnessed as an adolescent, was a result of people not knowing the history of their families.

“A lot of times Black communities don’t see themselves as related or, you know, together because it’s like that history [has] been stripped away,” Smith said.

He said that removing history from museums demonstrates the “dehumanization of marginalized communities” and that the Trump administration is attempting to revise history to maintain a power imbalance between white people and people of color.

“When you don’t have that historical connection, it’s really hard to know a lot of the sensibilities and things that happen in your life,” Smith said. “I just think when you start losing your history, you lose part of your identity.”