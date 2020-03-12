NCAA cancels tournament, school suspends spring sports

Junior forward Matt Mitchell holds up a piece of the net after the Aztecs defeated New Mexico 82-59 on Feb. 11, claiming the Mountain West regular-season title at Viejas Arena.

All Mountain West Conference spring sports have been suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference announced in a statement Thursday morning.

“The Board (of Directors) has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus,” the statement read.

In accordance with the conference’s decision, San Diego State athletics has suspended all spring sports, including all team activities, practices and games starting this weekend.

Programs that will be affected include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, water polo, rowing, lacrosse and spring football practices.

SDSU swimming and diving and men’s basketball will not be able to participate in postseason competition, as the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships.

Aztecs senior guard KJ Feagin tweeted minutes after the news came out.

It was a great run man… — yeah10! (@kjfeag) March 12, 2020

Feagin went on to tweet a series of photos recapping the greatest moments of the 2019-20 season.

And there were many of them.

Sophomore guard Caleb Giordano tweeted:

Aztec nation…to all the fans and supporters we love all of you till the grave and appreciate you through the ups and downs of this season‼️ best fans in the country hands down, see you all soon🔴⚫️ #Aztecforlife — Caleb Giordano🍀 (@Caleb_gio1) March 12, 2020

Senior guard Nolan Narain tweeted with gratitude for SDSU’s fan base.

We had such a special team this year it hurts so much to know that we won’t get a chance to compete for a National Championship. I want to thank all of my teammates, coaches and fans at SDSU for making these past 5 years of my life so special. I love you all.😪💔#AZTEC4LIFE — Nolan Narain (@Nolan12Narain) March 12, 2020

The Aztecs’ historic season comes to an end without the possibility of a run at a national championship.

At 30-2 and a 26-0 start to the season, this team could’ve been regarded as the best in program history.

But now we will never know…

SDSU baseball got off to a 10-6 start to the season and the Aztecs were preparing for a three-game home series against New Mexico State starting on March 13 — prior to the department-wide halt to spring sports.

Baseball players had not been informed by coaches about the status of their season prior to the announcement postponing spring sports.

Sources told The Daily Aztec that SDSU baseball is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday, where the team is expected to address the ongoing halt of collegiate sports amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Sophomore pitcher and designated hitter Brian Leonhard told The Daily Aztec the suspension is unfortunate.

“It’s a tough situation and it’s a bummer that we can’t compete after all the work we have put in for this season. For all teams, I’m sure it’s hard, but we will move forward,” he said in a message.

Sophomore pitcher Michael Paredes said despite the uncertain future of the 2020 baseball season, the team will continue to remain positive.

“It’s hard of all of us on the team knowing that our season is being put to a stop at the moment,” Paredes told The Daily Aztec. “We’re all going to stay positive in hopes that we get to play again very soon. All we can do is take this time to work even harder in order to stay in the prime form so we can continue to compete at the level we know we’re capable of.”

There are no confirmed cases at SDSU, but a press release said the decision is being made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The ruling comes just hours after the NBA, NHL and MLB suspended all operations indefinitely.

The virus has already reached athletes, as both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Prior to the announcement of the halt of spring sports, SDSU announced Wednesday sporting events would be limited to certain personnel such as media, student-athletes’ families and those essential to gameday operations.