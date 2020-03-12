San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

NCAA cancels tournament, school suspends spring sports

by Daniel Guerrero, Kyle Betz, Jason Freund, and Aaron Tolentino

March 12, 2020

Junior+forward+Matt+Mitchell+holds+up+a+piece+of+the+net+after+the+Aztecs+defeated+New+Mexico+82-59+on+Feb.+11%2C+claiming+the+Mountain+%0AWest+regular-season+title+at+Viejas+Arena.

Kareem Jones

Junior forward Matt Mitchell holds up a piece of the net after the Aztecs defeated New Mexico 82-59 on Feb. 11, claiming the Mountain West regular-season title at Viejas Arena.

Amber Salas and Luis Lopez

All Mountain West Conference spring sports have been suspended in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference announced in a statement Thursday morning.

“The Board (of Directors) has determined the most prudent course of action is to align with the recommendations of public health care and government officials to help limit the spread of the virus,” the statement read.

In accordance with the conference’s decision, San Diego State athletics has suspended all spring sports, including all team activities, practices and games starting this weekend.

Programs that will be affected include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, water polo, rowing, lacrosse and spring football practices.

SDSU swimming and diving and men’s basketball will not be able to participate in postseason competition, as the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships.

Aztecs senior guard KJ Feagin tweeted minutes after the news came out.

 

Feagin went on to tweet a series of photos recapping the greatest moments of the 2019-20 season.

And there were many of them.

 

Sophomore guard Caleb Giordano tweeted:

Senior guard Nolan Narain tweeted with gratitude for SDSU’s fan base.

The Aztecs’ historic season comes to an end without the possibility of a run at a national championship.

At 30-2 and a 26-0 start to the season, this team could’ve been regarded as the best in program history.

But now we will never know…

SDSU baseball got off to a 10-6 start to the season and the Aztecs were preparing for a three-game home series against New Mexico State starting on March 13 — prior to the department-wide halt to spring sports. 

Baseball players had not been informed by coaches about the status of their season prior to the announcement postponing spring sports.

Sources told The Daily Aztec that SDSU baseball is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday, where the team is expected to address the ongoing halt of collegiate sports amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Sophomore pitcher and designated hitter Brian Leonhard told The Daily Aztec the suspension is unfortunate.

“It’s a tough situation and it’s a bummer that we can’t compete after all the work we have put in for this season. For all teams, I’m sure it’s hard, but we will move forward,” he said in a message. 

Sophomore pitcher Michael Paredes said despite the uncertain future of the 2020 baseball season, the team will continue to remain positive. 

“It’s hard of all of us on the team knowing that our season is being put to a stop at the moment,” Paredes told The Daily Aztec. “We’re all going to stay positive in hopes that we get to play again very soon. All we can do is take this time to work even harder in order to stay in the prime form so we can continue to compete at the level we know we’re capable of.”

There are no confirmed cases at SDSU, but a press release said the decision is being made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The ruling comes just hours after the NBA, NHL and MLB suspended all operations indefinitely.

The virus has already reached athletes, as both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Prior to the announcement of the halt of spring sports, SDSU announced Wednesday sporting events would be limited to certain personnel such as media, student-athletes’ families and those essential to gameday operations.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

Coronavirus

SDSU to go online-only starting Friday, cancels most events until April 8
SDSU to go online-only starting Friday, cancels most events until April 8
Aztecs will play first NCAA tournament game without fans due to coronavirus
Aztecs will play first NCAA tournament game without fans due to coronavirus
3 things to look out for heading into NCAA Tournament: Coronavirus, extended rest and Nathan Mensah
3 things to look out for heading into NCAA Tournament: Coronavirus, extended rest and Nathan Mensah
SDSU realizará clases virtuales después de Spring Break
SDSU realizará clases virtuales después de Spring Break
BREAKING: All SDSU courses will move to virtual platform after spring break
BREAKING: All SDSU courses will move to virtual platform after spring break

Showcase

SDSU to go online-only starting Friday, cancels most events until April 8
SDSU to go online-only starting Friday, cancels most events until April 8
Aztecs will play first NCAA tournament game without fans due to coronavirus
Aztecs will play first NCAA tournament game without fans due to coronavirus
BREAKING: All SDSU courses will move to virtual platform after spring break
BREAKING: All SDSU courses will move to virtual platform after spring break
PSFA pushing classes to virtual platforms, rest of university preparing to follow suit
PSFA pushing classes to virtual platforms, rest of university preparing to follow suit
SDSU suspends all spring break, summer study abroad programs to prevent coronavirus spread
SDSU suspends all spring break, summer study abroad programs to prevent coronavirus spread

The Daily Aztec • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in