Aztec Lacrosse suffers crushing 18-7 loss to USC to start their season

Sophomore Brook Waddell (22) attempts to score on the Trojans during SDSU’s 18-7 loss to USC. (Photo Courtesy of SDSU Athletics/Jenny Chuang)

The San Diego State Aztecs (0-1) struggles against the University of Southern California Trojans (1-0) continued as an 18-7 loss now gives USC an 11-1 all-time record over SDSU. The Scarlet and Black struggled on offense the whole game as the Trojan defense was like a brick wall.

The Trojans dominated on offense in the first half with 16 shots on goal to the Aztecs nine.

USC had four goals and two assists from redshirt freshman Isabelle Vitale and two goals and one assist from junior Ella Heaney.

The Trojans dominated on defense causing seven turnovers which limited the Scarlet and Black to only four goals in the first half.

Junior Camdyn O’Donnell led the Aztecs with two goals.

The Trojans were allowed plenty of room to operate in the offensive zone and led 10-4 after the first half.

USC continued their offensive firepower in the second half with 12 shots on goal to the Aztecs seven.

The Scarlet and Black were only able to get three goals in the second half as the Trojans caused six turnovers and played lights out defense.

The Aztecs looked undisciplined on the field, collecting a total of 30 fouls with senior captain Shelby Hook picking up two yellow cards.

Even though junior Sam Horan made 10 saves in total for the Aztecs, it looked like there was no defensive help and the game ended in a loss.

The Trojans’ top performers were Vitale with eight points (four goals, four assists) and Heaney with five points (four goals, one assist). Nine saves were made by sophomore Kait Devir.

Graduate Kelsey Huff — 2021 Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year — had three goals for the Trojans.

The Scarlet and Black’s top performers were O’Donnell and junior Deanna Balsama with three goals each.

SDSU’s next match-up will be against another Pac-12 competitor the University of California Berkeley Golden Bears (0-2) on Friday, Feb. 18.