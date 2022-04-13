SDSU falls to USD in the first of two crosstown rival matchups

The Aztecs could only muster three runs in their game against the USD Toreros as they fell 8-3 at Fowler Park.

Freshman Omar Serrano made his first career start in the Scarlet and Black at Fowler Park, home of the crosstown rival University of San Diego Toreros.

Last season, SDSU and USD played a series with two games at Tony Gwynn Stadium and one at Fowler Park. The Aztecs came out on top with the series by going 2-1.

The Aztecs and Toreros have had quite a different start to the beginning of their season. The Toreros — with a conference record of 7-5 in West Coast Conference play — are riding in the upper half of the standings behind Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount.

On the contrary, going into the midweek matchup with the Toreros, the Aztecs have won just one conference game, with a record of 1-14 in Mountain West Conference play.

The Toreros struck first in the bottom of the first with two runs and a walk, taking an early lead of 2-0.

The top of the third was a dynamic inning of offensive production for the Aztecs.

Freshman Irvin Weems led off with a single before redshirt-freshman Tino Bethancourt doubled down the right field line, sending Weems racing towards home.

Sophomore Caden Miller then reached first on a fielder’s choice giving Bethancourt the opportunity to score as well.

Sophomore Pancho Ruiz then singled up the middle for Miller to score. The Aztecs then took the lead over the Toreros going into the bottom of the third.

USD tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth after a walk, wild pitch, sac bunt, and sac fly.

The Toreros then took the lead after scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth, setting their lead in stone for the remainder of the game.

The Aztecs were unable to respond to the Toreros pitching staff.

The Toreros tacked on one more in the eighth to secure the 8-3 victory over the Aztecs.

Pitching efforts came from a combined six pitchers — freshmen right-handed pitchers Omar Serrano, Eldridge Armstrong, Hunter Hargett and Ryan Faulks, sophomore RHP Julian Jackson, and senior RHP Avery Jones.

On deck…

The Aztecs will be hitting the road to take on New Mexico in a conference weekend series. Following the series, the Aztecs will return home and play host to the University of San Diego Toreros for the second half of the home and home series.