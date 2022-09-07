MIDWEEK PREVIEW: Men’s Soccer, Volleyball return to the Mesa, Football hosts Idaho State

Left: Seniors Jesse Matthews and Jordan Byrd celebrate following an Aztec touchdown during the home-opener at Snapdragon Stadium against Arizona on Sept. 3, 2022. Middle: Senior Noa Miller returns the ball during a match versus UC Berkeley during the San Diego State Invitational on Aug. 26, 2022 at Peterson Gym. Right: Freshman Javi Camargo celebrates after scoring in a friendly match versus the Cal Baptist Lancers on Aug. 19, 2022 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Every Wednesday, The Daily Aztec will help SDSU fans get ready for the upcoming sports schedule with the Midweek Preview. On the calendar for Aztec athletics events for this week:

Friday, Sept. 9

Men’s Golf at Maui Jim Intercollegiate, all day through Sunday

The Aztecs season opens at Mirabel Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the event hosted by Georgia State. Last year SDSU finished fourth out of 14 teams in the tournament, 14 shots behind the winners. Returning senior Youssef Guezzale shot a team low 10-under to finish tied for 12th, while sophomore Shea Lague finished 6-under to tie for 19th in the 90 player field.

Volleyball (2-4) vs Maryland (4-2) 10 a.m., vs Arizona (4-1) 7 p.m., Aztec Classic at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym

San Diego State is looking to bounce back after dropping three matches at the Pepperdine ASICS Classic. Graduate middle block Rainelle Jones is a Preseason All-Big Ten selection for the Terrapins, and is one of five returning starters for a team that led the nation in blocks per set last year, with Jones tops individually. Arizona swept the Cactus Classic to start the season, and returned 89 percent of their total kills from last season led by sophomore outside hitters Jaelyn Hodge and Sofia Maldonado Diaz.

Swimming & Diving vs San Diego, Aztec Aquaplex, 1 p.m.

The defending Mountain West champions open the season with a swim-only pentathlon meet against the University of San Diego, who they defeated 18-6 at their opening last year with SDSU taking the top ten combined event places. Eight seniors return for the Aztecs including Kristina Murphy, who won the pentathlon last year with a combined time of 4:59.19. Junior Alex Roberts and senior Riley Tapley rounded out the top three.

Women’s Soccer (2-1-3) vs Saint Mary’s (3-1-1), SDSU Sports Deck, 4 p.m.

The Aztecs will try to break out of a four match winless stretch, having drawn 0-0 with the University of San Diego and 2-2 against UC San Diego last week. Freshman Logan Nidy scored her second goal of the season and senior Kiera Utush converted the first penalty of the campaign for SDSU against UCSD. The Gaels have allowed three goals through five games, with junior goalkeeper Taylor Poland posting an .880 save percentage. Preseason All-WCC selection junior midfielder Suzana Shibukawa has yet to make an appearance for Saint Mary’s, senior midfielder Emily Jensen leads the side with three goals.

Men’s Soccer (0-3-1) vs UNLV (0-1-2), SDSU Sports Deck, 7 p.m.

Freshman CJ Fodrey’s brace helped SDSU rally to snatch a 2-2 draw at No. 7 Creighton on Monday after dropping a 1-0 decision at Omaha on Friday. The goals were the Coronado High graduates first collegiate tallies, staking the Aztecs’ first road result against a top ten team since a 1-0 win at Washington in 2016. UNLV features 15 newcomers this year, and opened with road draws against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount. Senior forward Skyler Goo is the only returner to have scored last season for the Rebels.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Volleyball vs Sacramento State (2-4), Aztec Classic at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym, 2:30 p.m.

Senior Kayla Rivera led the Aztecs with 29 kills during the Pepperdine ASICS Classic, while freshman Sarena Gonzalez assisted on 51.8 percent of SDSU kills. The Hornets’ seven freshmen on the squad is their largest incoming class since 2014. Junior outside hitter Caitlin Volkmann leads Sacramento State with 66 kills, followed by returning junior outside hitter and First Team All-Big Sky selection Bridgette Smith.

Football (0-1) vs Idaho State (0-1), Snapdragon Stadium, 5 p.m.

Senior Caden McDonald threw the gauntlet for the Aztec defense at media availability on Tuesday, saying “We played bad, like we had 35 missed tackles on defense, that is not the Aztec way…We have to look at the negative stuff and what we have to fix to get better and we all did that as a defense and as a team.” Idaho State has 51 new players for first year head coach Charlie Ragle and were picked at the bottom of the FCS Big Sky Conference by both coaches and media. The Bengals gave up an average of 8.1 yards per play, 4.5 yards per rush and 554 yards of total offense in their 52-21 week zero loss at UNLV.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Men’s Soccer vs No. 6 Denver (3-0-1), SDSU Sports Deck, 7 p.m.

Denver jumped 14 spots in the United Soccer Coaches Poll thanks to a win at No. 9 Maryland, a draw at No. 19 Georgetown and a win at Grand Canyon, who had been receiving votes. The Pioneers are the preseason Summit League favorites and have been led offensively by sophomore midfielder Sam Bassett, who has three goals and an assist. Junior defender Ronan Wynne and sophomore defender Trevor Wright were named Summit League Players to Watch.

Monday, Sept. 12

Women’s Golf at Dick McGuire Invitational, all day through Tuesday

SDSU opens the season at the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where they finished fourth out of 16 teams last year. Junior Anna Lina Otten had the top showing at this event last season amongst returning Aztecs, shooting a five-over to finish in a tie for 32nd. Senior Bernice Olivarez Ilas had the best finish last season among returners, placing sixth at the Mountain West Championships.