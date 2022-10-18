San Diego rockers make memorable moments with In This Moment

In This Moment playing their first song of the evening, “Salvation.”

Los Angeles-based rock band In This Moment wrapped up a 10-year anniversary tour in celebration of their 2012 album “Blood.”

Originally meant to be an event featuring four artists, alternative rock band Sleep Token were forced to remove themselves from the show due to medical complications.

Cherry Bombs, a group of female performers from Las Vegas, tested the limits of fan expectations with a jaw-dropping set as they opened with a non-musical act to start the show.

The crowd was treated to a metal acrobatic performance. Dancing, fire acts and aerial acrobatics were all elements incorporated into the electrifying ritualistically-oriented set. Popular songs in the rock/metal genre such as “Holy Roller,” by Spiritbox, “We’re In This Together,” by Nine Inch Nails and “Spiders,” by Slipknot guided the group’s performance.

San Antonio-based hard rock band Nothing More took to the stage next, opening their set with their recent single, “TURN IT UP LIKE (Stand In The Fire).” Lead singer, Jonny Hawkins, moved the crowd with his captivating vocal range and energetic stage presence, while guitarist, Mark Vollelunga, added to the set with his heavy riffs.

The audience sang along and threw up horns to songs such as “Let ‘em Burn,” and “Do You Really Want It,” before finishing their performance with “This Is The Time (Ballast).”

In This Moment finally took to the stage, giving the audience not just a performance, but an experience. Lead singer, Maria Brink, entered the stage dramatically as the audience cheered and anticipated the band's arrival.

The crowd sang along to the opening song “Salvation” and watched in awe as the stunning performance was accompanied by vibrant visuals brought about by the changing stage set and costumes.

After the first song, Brink unveiled her face, which made the crowd go wild. She was accompanied by background performers, who wore masks and contorted their bodies as they danced around her — this gave the alternative rock performance its eerie energy.

As they formed a mosh, the audience enjoyed songs such as “Burn,” “The In-Between” and “Sick Like Me.” The band then slowed it down with “Blood,” which was a tribute to the military-dense crowd.

In one word: Brinks’ stage presence was majestic. Her melodic vocals and flowy outfits only added to the already captivating performance.

Rounding off the night, In This Moment played “Big Bad Wolf,” “Adrenalize” and their other most popular songs.

In This Moment will be releasing a new and long-awaited album “Blood 1983” on Oct. 21, just before the completion of their tour.