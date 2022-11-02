Review: ‘Halloween Ends’ Michael Myers’ career comes to a violent climax

*Spoiler Warning*

The movie is a follow-up to the successful “Halloween” (2018) and its violently clever sequel, “Halloween Kills.”

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, the horror genre’s first “final girl” and the one that catapulted her to fame.

In many ways, “Halloween Ends” can be seen as the continuation of last year’s plot and the events that occurred after Michael Myers’ wreckage being the primary subject of the movie.

Four years after the events of “Halloween Kills,” Haddonfield’s traumatized residents are still seeking closure that only Laurie Strode can deliver. Most of the community blamed her for the deaths when Laurie used Haddonfield to lure Michael Myers to resurface for the “Halloween Kills” climax.

Laurie Strode decides to settle down after she was hell-bent on confronting Michael in “Halloween Kills” is depicted in the beginning living with her granddaughter, Allyson. She is shown working on a memoir and preventing bullies from targeting Corey Cunningham, who works at his uncle’s scrapyard after being acquitted of manslaughter three years ago.

Corey Cunningham is branded “psycho” by the locals, yet Laurie Strode knows he is not responsible for the tragic killing that occurred while working as a babysitter. Laurie Strode helps him by introducing her to Allyson, who feels sympathy for Corey and asks him out.

What does Michael Myers have to do with any of this?

Remember that even with less screen time, Michael Myers is always present, and the suspense that grows in his absence reminds the audience that he is an important character to drive the storyline not only in “Halloween Ends,” but throughout David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy.

“Halloween” (2018) most striking story element was how brilliantly it depicted the long-term ramifications of Michael Myers’ attack on Laurie Strode in 1978. Laurie Strode’s granddaughter Allyson plays a similar role in “Halloween Ends.”

The horror in “Halloween Ends” comes with jump scares and slasher scenes replacing actual suspense. The most dramatic shock comes early. The movie’s lack of tension and twists makes up for with outstanding acting performances and nostalgic nods.

“Halloween Ends” concludes the Michael Myers and Laurie Strode story. Curtis delivers a strong performance. The franchise gains some memorable kills and offers a fitting conclusion for fans of the original John Carpenter’s “Halloween” 1978 film, with a few surprises from the boogeyman Michael Myers.

“Halloween Ends” stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Rohan Campbell as Corey Cunningham and returning cast members: Allyson as Andi Matichak, Will Patton as Officer Frank Hawkins, Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace and James Jude Courtney as The Shape.

Rating: 7/10