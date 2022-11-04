‘Hot Girl Walk,’ from Tik Tok trend to fitness phenomenon

Despite the name “Hot Girl Walk,” the viral Tik Tok trend is not exactly about looking hot, instead, its purpose is to improve mental and physical health. Introduced in January of 2021, its popularity has soared since with many partaking in the trend by posting about it on social media platforms, allowing it to stay culturally relevant even a year later.

The idea is simple: go on a walk outside and concentrate on personal goals, practice gratitude, and improve self-esteem by positive thinking, specifically, by reminding oneself how attractive they are.

The concept of the “Hot Girl Walk” was created by Mia Lind, a fitness influencer, who wanted to rebrand walking to be more enjoyable.

The walks are often accompanied by wearing headphones while listening to empowering music or a podcast along the way.

By coupling brisk exercise with something that people enjoy doing in their free time, a positive association is created. In turn, the pairing can create healthy habits which are not too difficult to start for anyone, no matter where they are in their fitness journey.

An important aspect about the “Hot Girl Walk” is the focus on self development. Being that the exercise trend started was by a girl, designed with girls in mind, it has been an inspiration for young women with their overall wellness.

Members of Girl Gains, a women’s fitness and weightlifting club at San Diego State University, reflected upon their experiences participating in the trend.

Katherine Cagle, a freshman majoring in international security and conflict management is one of the members of Girl Gains.

“I like to think about dilemmas I’m having because it helps me clear my mind and approach issues I’m having through a different mindset,” Cagle said. “This trend is cool because there’s such a strong focus on mental health as opposed to aesthetics.”

In response to mindfulness Girl Gains member, Olivia Steinbrunner, an international student studying marketing, shared her thought process during these walks.

“Generally I practice gratitude, I’d say, but sometimes I just enjoy what’s around me without actively ‘doing’ something,” Steinbrunner said.

The overwhelmingly positive reviews reinforce not only improving physical fitness, but boosts mental health at the same time.

Walking has a multitude of health benefits for the brain and body. According to the Mayo Clinic, walking can prevent compromising health conditions such as heart disease and high blood pressure. It can also improve cardiovascular fitness, immune system, energy, endurance, mood, sleep, and much more.

This trend has made walking both stylish and more intentional which is motivating people to take walks in their neighborhood or anywhere possible.

“Seeing Tik Tok posts about it definitely made an impact on me and encouraged me to walk more,” Cagle said. “I used to hate walking and avoid walks when possible, but now I walk around a lot more on a daily basis.”

Taking a “Hot Girl Walk” is an accessible way for anyone to start exercising because it does not require a high level of expertise, special equipment, or a gym membership. The focus is not centered around the miles walked or outward appearance; the goal is getting active and feeling good while doing it.