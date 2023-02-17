Why you don’t have a boo…

Libra-

You are known for your flirtatious side, so relationships aren’t your usual thing. You aren’t the kind to stick to just one, when you could have multiple, and if anyone could get everyone, it’s you Libra. Labels are too binding for you, that’s why you stick to situationships, they’re fun and flirty, just like you.

Taurus-

Oh Tuarus, why are you so stubborn? Instead of a partner, you have “the one that got away.” You have a your way or the highway mentality, and because of that you’ve pushed away the one who has shown you everything you needed and more, all because you couldn’t compromise. Piece of advice, they are the one for you, now go and get ‘em.

Gemini-

None of us really know what you’re doing, Gemini,. You don’t want a relationship… but you want one? Make it make sense. Listen, enough is enough, you can’t have both, just decide. Stop getting scared anytime a good opportunity comes your way. Don’t try and search for the cons in that person and instead look at the pros, there’s no such thing as perfect.

Aeries-

If you looked up the definition of hot-headed, Aeries would be the first thing to pop up. Can we just stop being angry for one second now? You aren’t in a relationship because people test your patience way too often, causing that fury, which you refer to as fiery passion, to seep out like a pot of boiling water that’s been left on the stove for way too long. Let’s try to work on your composure.

Leo-

Leo, in all honesty, you aren’t in a relationship because you have the worst game. If you were in a room full of the cutest people to ever exist, you’d leave alone. Hey, no one said this was going to be nice. Just look at it this way, if you want someone, go get them. You’re cool, funny, intelligent, and not to mention good-looking. Show that someone you’ve been eyeing what they’re really missing out on. Stop seeing it as you wanting them, they want YOU.

Sagittarius-

Why are you not cuffed Sag? Hmm… maybe it’s because you think no one is good enough for you. Contrary to what was written for Leo, you need to work on your humility. The second you see that special someone mess up, you assume they can’t be a good match for you. Just remind yourself we are all human and we all make mistakes, including yourself.

Capricorn-

Hey sweet Capricorn. So many reasons to want a relationship with you, but you’re not in one because you prioritize your friendships. You feel like your life is complete. You have your family and friends and that is all you need in life. Having a lil boo thang would have to be an addition into your life, and you just don’t see it as necessary as most, so until you find the perfect one, it’s just you… oh and the thousands of people you know and love.

Aquarius-

Hey Aquarius, you’re probably not reading this because your face is so far into some schoolbook and it’s not coming out of it until maybe next week. That’s exactly why you aren’t with anyone at the moment, you don’t have the time. Your partner is Love Library, or the classrooms, or the turtle ponds if you’re feeling spontaneous. Honestly, go you.

Scorpio-

Scorpio, you want a special someone, you really do, and we’re all rooting for you. You love love, and having someone to share it with would be everything and more for you. So why don’t you have it? Commitment issues are why. You had that special someone and then you didn’t, and now you’re scared to continue on. You need to realize that the past doesn’t dictate the future, and whatever may have happened then, was then and not now.

Cancer-

Cancer, Cancer, Cancer. You are an over analyzer and in some cases, that could be good, but in others… well, let’s just say not so good. Relationships take the side of not so good on this one. You find people you like, who you could see a future with and want a future with, but when something small is said or done, you make it the end of the world. Don’t stay up all night thinking of the endless possibilities of how certain situations would have or could have panned out. This person came into your life for a reason, make it a good one and understand that people aren’t out to get you.

Pisces-

Raise your hand if you hate relationships? Pisces, put ‘em up! You just don’t like relationships, and that’s reasonable. You think they’re boring and overhyped and don’t entirely understand the importance behind having one specific person to share your life with, that’s what your diary’s for.

Virgo-

Independent and self-sufficient are just two synonyms for Virgo. All the love you need is within yourself and for that reason, you don’t seek someone else. Don’t get it twisted, you still seek excitement and have fun flings here and there but you don’t care for more than casual. But who knows, things could definitely blossom out of one of those many “interactions.”