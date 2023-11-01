Game One of Aztec Baseball Fall Exhibition Doubleheader Photo Essay

The Aztecs played the first of two scheduled dates in the fall with a double header against the Central Arizona College Vaqueros
by Michael Hayes, PhotographerNovember 1, 2023
Cade Martinez (7) yells from the dugout during an exhibition game against Central Arizona College at Tony Gwynn Stadium on Oct. 28, 2023.
Gallery13 Photos
