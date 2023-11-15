Menu
The Daily Aztec
News
A.S. Elections
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Tennis
Golf
CC / Track & Field
Basketball
Swimming & Diving
Baseball / Softball
Lacrosse
Water Polo
Mundo Azteca
Noticias
Opinión
Arte y Cultura
Deportes
Video
Photo
Sponsored
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Photo
Video
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Photo
Video
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Photo
Amir Issaa breaks down language barriers with the help of SDSU
Italian rapper Amir Issaa presents an English version of his popular novel “This Is What I Live For,” translated by SDSU Press
by
Zoey Advincula
,
Photographer
•
November 15, 2023
Following the showing of Italian film, “Scialla,” Issaa and Paolo “Ceasar” Catoni describes the production process for the soundtrack on Nov. 4.
Zoey Advincula
Gallery
•
7 Photos
Zoey Advincula
Following the showing of Italian film, "Scialla," Issaa and Paolo "Ceasar" Catoni describes the production process for the soundtrack on Nov. 4.
0
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertising
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contact
Newsletter
Apply
Jobs
© 2023 •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window