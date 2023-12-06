Monica Montgomery Steppe wins special election, becoming first Black woman on the county Board of Supervisors

Early election results show that San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe will be the next District 4 supervisor on the county Board of Supervisors.

Montgomery Steppe received 61% of the votes, giving her a 23% lead over her opponent, Amy Reichert.

The Registrar of Voters will continue to count votes over the next few weeks as they sort through late-arriving mail ballots, with final certified results expected on Dec. 7.

In a statement on Instagram, Montgomery Steppe celebrated the victory and stated that as supervisor she looks forward to collaborating with constituents to “tackle homelessness, promote holistic public safety and invest in (the) county.”

Montgomery Steppe will be the first Black woman to ever serve on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors and will be the first Black person elected to the board in over 40 years.

District 4 has been without a Board of Supervisors representative since May, following former Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s resignation amid allegations of sexual misconduct by a former Metropolitan Transit System employee.

Montgomery Steppe will complete Fletcher’s term, which ends in 2027.

On Wednesday, opponent Reichart conceded the race by issuing a statement on X.

“I am deeply grateful for the support and belief in our shared vision for a better San Diego,” the statement said. “The journey continues, and together, we will strive to create a brighter future for all residents of this remarkable county.”

Montgomery Steppe also announced that she would be resigning from her District 4 San Diego City Council seat effective Dec. 5.

The city council district will be without a representative for several months until a new council member is elected in March.

Candidates seeking to replace Montgomery Steppe must gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot by Dec. 14.

Montgomery Steppe’s replacement will serve out the remainder of her term, which is scheduled to run through December 2026.