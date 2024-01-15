LaChica Sports & Ent. Group continues to empower women in sports

As part of its Global Sport Business Immersion Program, LaChica Sports & Entertainment Group (LCSE Group) hosted students in London, England for a seven-day, riveting experience.

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2023, six students were given the opportunity to network and learn about global sports business.

The agenda included mixers and workshops with industry professionals and a community activation day with NFL teams — the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Among the students selected to go were San Diego State University Women in Sports members, President Emma Lian and Jenna Fassio. Fassio, a fourth-year business marketing major, also attended the program last year.

“It didn’t scare me to jump in and put myself out there,” Fassio said. “I quickly learned that the sports industry is very competitive. It’s something that people want and there’s not a lot of room. We’re all trying to get jobs, so these connections really helped us.”

When fourth-year business management major Lian took on the role of president of Women in Sports, she uncovered the value of taking on opportunities presented to her organization. Through answering emails, she discovered there was room for travel and that she and fellow members could expand beyond their meeting room.

“Going to London and being part of that cohort helped me learn to make sure to focus on those little things (such as going through emails),” Lian said.

Launched in 2007, LCSE Group is a women-led sports and athlete management firm started by its CEO, Angela LaChica.

LaChica, an SDSU alumna, got her foot in the world of sports by having her first internship working with the Padres and when she became the first female Student Manager for the Aztecs men’s basketball team when Steve Fisher was head coach.

Since then, the success of her company has grown, with having worked with NFL, MLB and NBA clients, including LeBron James.

LCSE Group introduced its global business program as a means to give students opportunities to benefit from.

“I feel like it’s my duty to now share and give back to the generation coming up,” LaChica said. “It’s the right thing to do, to continue to build our network within the industry, to continue to cultivate good young professionals and hopefully guide them on how to navigate this. It is an overwhelming industry, particularly as a female.”

LaChica credits Fisher, Assistant Athletics Director and Director of Basketball Operations Matt Soria and Aztecs’ Assistant Coach David Velasquez as some of the people for the chance she was given to get her start in sports.

“I think the power is us collectively supporting each other,” LaChica said. I always recognize that we also celebrate our male champions (like Fisher, Soria and Velasquez). It was never a thing that I was female (to them). In the industry, we all need each other in this space.”

LaChica hopes to continue this global program. The efforts she and her business have created have given platforms for students to continue their growth as leaders and get a head start in their careers.