Photo Essay: CFA goes on strike after months of unsuccessful negotiations with CSU management

Faculty, staff and supporters joined picket lines around SDSU during the strike
Byline photo of Natali Gonzalez
by Natali Gonzalez and Christie YeungJanuary 23, 2024
California Faculty Association members hold up signs in support of the CFA strike for improved pay and working conditions on Monday, Jan. 22 at a bus stop on San Diego State Universitys campus.
California Faculty Association members hold up signs in support of the CFA strike for improved pay and working conditions on Monday, Jan. 22 at a bus stop on San Diego State University’s campus.
Christie Yeung
492A8896
Gallery4 Photos
Christie Yeung
California Faculty Association members hold up signs in support of the CFA strike for improved pay and working conditions on Monday, Jan. 22 at a bus stop on San Diego State University's campus.
About the Contributors
Natali Gonzalez, '23-24 Arts & Culture Editor
Natali Gonzalez is an MA student in Rhetoric and Writing Studies. Originally from Ogden, Utah, she got her BA in English Teaching from Weber State University. While there, she worked as a research assistant examining the role of technology in K-12 education. She also worked for Upward Bound as an instructor and tutor. Now, at SDSU, she looks forward to learning about professional writing alongside increasing her knowledge about teaching practices. Outside of the classroom, she enjoys being outdoors, especially exploring the San Diego beaches and going on hikes, and doing yoga and meditation.
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in