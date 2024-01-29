SDSU’s Ice Hockey Club defeats Colorado State in back-to-back games to wrap up the last homestand of 2023

The club will play their first home games of 2024 against the University of Colorado on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3
by Christie Yeung, PhotographerJanuary 29, 2024
San Diego State forward Cameron Ferraz tries to control the puck to start an attack against Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Kroc Center Ice. He had three assists this game.
San Diego State forward Cameron Ferraz tries to control the puck to start an attack against Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Kroc Center Ice. He had three assists this game.
Christie Yeung
492A4356-Enhanced-NR
Gallery13 Photos
Christie Yeung
San Diego State forward Cameron Ferraz tries to control the puck to start an attack against Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Kroc Center Ice. He had three assists this game.
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in