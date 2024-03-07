From the Aztec Aquaplex to the Land of the White Cloud: Tiaare Ahovelo’s journey on the U20 National Team

The Aztec Aquaplex, home to the San Diego State women’s water polo team, held its home opener doubleheader for its 2024 campaign on Feb. 10.

For sophomore goalkeeper Tiaare Ahovelo, she was just picking up where she had left off.

Ahovelo, a New Zealand native, was selected as a member of the country’s National Team in the World Aquatics U20 Water Polo Championships. There, she participated in goal competing for Aotearoa in Coimbra, Portugal, from Sept. 8-15, 2023.

“I played in high school, and then going through high school, I made it into a club called Sea Wolf Water Polo,” Ahovelo said. “From there through our national tournaments, was scouted into the New Zealand squad, and from the squads we had trials, where we played against each other and then ended up being on the team.”

She also added on the aspects that came with a new playing environment and brought back a unique style of play to the Mesa.

“It was my first international tournament, so it was a massive change. Although I did come here first and play in America, it was just a whole different arena with all different countries in one area,” Ahovelo said. “It was definitely a change in the style of play that we play here. However, I do think that I have a lot of strengths coming from New Zealand, bringing that here as well as learning more here… it just helps build my game style, in general, having all these multiple learning areas.”

As a freshman during the 2023 season, Ahovelo ranked third in goals against average, fourth in save percentage, seventh in saves per game and eighth in saves within the Golden Coast Conference. She appeared in 23 games with 10 starts, posting a 5-4 record.

“My personal goal of the season is to be a top five right goalie in my conference, and lead all categories in four categories,” Ahovelo said. “Then my style of play has definitely been a bit more aggressive, more going at it trying to go for those steals – a bit of a risky game, but we have some wins and losses and that’s okay.”

Head coach Dana Ochsner spoke on Ahovelo and the leadership qualities she brings both in the water and out with the team.

“Tiaare is one of those players who, you feel her presence, you know when she’s not there and you know when she is because she brings so many positive qualities to the team…it’s always just always a positive experience to have her and she does so much for the team in terms of spirit and morale,” Oschner said.

“(Ahovelo) also really challenges a lot of people by being such a talented, multifaceted goalie. It’s not easy for our shooters to predict. She’s always pushing them to be better… she’s kind of that great part of a teammate where they’ll give you the tough stuff when need be, but they’ll also be that shoulder for you when you need them and that extra support.”

Oschner, interim head coach during the 2023 season, was named the full-time leader of the program during the offseason last year.

Under Oschner, the Aztecs posted a 4-3 record in Golden Coast Conference play, finished in fourth place in the conference tournament, and were 12-19 on the season overall.

Oschner spoke on settling into her new full-time role as head coach, and her goals for the team throughout the season going into conference play.

“I think the biggest thing that I want to see is just taking this team and really meeting the potential that we have with the amount of talent that is here,” Oschner said.

“I just want to keep seeing us getting better every week. And so by the time we’re in those conference games, we’re playing to the best of our abilities and really achieving what our goal is, which is to beat our conference opponents and make a really good run in the conference tournament and then hopefully postseason NCAA’s.”