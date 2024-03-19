Chinese Cultural Center hosts celebration amidst Lunar New Year

The CCC welcomed all with food and activities as well as sharing insight into how this holiday was honored
by Christie Yeung, PhotographerMarch 19, 2024
Isabella Peng poses in a traditional Chinese gown during the Lunar New Year celebration event at the Chinese Cultural Center on Tuesday, Feb. 13.
Christie Yeung
Gallery9 Photos
Christie Yeung
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung, Photographer
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.






