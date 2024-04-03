Spring 2024 Associated Students election results announced

Katarina “Kat” Hernandez will lead Associated Students as president for the 2024-2025 academic year, with voter turnout at only 7.9%
by Eugenie Budnik and Natali GonzalezApril 3, 2024
Katarina Kat Hernandez will lead Associated Students as president for the 2024-2025 academic year. Photo courtesy of Nico Pineda.
Katarina “Kat” Hernandez will lead Associated Students as president for the 2024-2025 academic year. Photo courtesy of Nico Pineda.

Following the end of voting on March 28, the preliminary results of the spring 2024 Associated Students election were announced at a results party held at the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. 

Candidate Katarina “Kat” Hernandez won the office of president against opponent Zachary Arturo Almaraz with an extremely close 3.2% lead — the difference being a mere 73 votes. 

“I’m so excited to advocate properly. I’m a foster youth — I think I’m the first female foster youth president and that’s really overwhelming,” Hernandez said. “I’m just so excited to spread more awareness and really take charge of tomorrow.”

Hernandez will lead an executive board composed of Tajuddin Kamal Henry as executive vice president, Derrick Herrera as vice president of external relations, Vincent Lin as vice president of financial affairs and Trinity Dang as vice president of university affairs. 

Hernandez, Henry and Herrera all campaigned under the RiseSDSU slate, whereas Dang and Lin campaigned under the BluePrint SDSU slate. 

Dang won the vice president of university affairs position against RiseSDSU opponent, Mohamed Erekat, with a 12.8% lead. 

Lin ran for vice president of financial affairs uncontested.

Notably, only 113 eligible graduate students voted in the contest for the next Graduate Student Association president. Julio Cesar Rodriguez, who did not campaign under a slate, won with a 9.8% lead over his RiseSDSU opponent Kailey Quezada. 

Overall voter turnout was only 7.9% of SDSU’s eligible student population, a decrease from the 2023 figure of 15.6%. This means that only 2,673 out of 33,924 eligible students voted in this year’s A.S. election. 

The final results will be certified at an A.S. Judicial Affairs Council meeting on April 12. 
