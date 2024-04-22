Menu
The Daily Aztec
News
A.S. Elections
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Football
Soccer
Volleyball
Tennis
Golf
CC / Track & Field
Basketball
Swimming & Diving
Baseball / Softball
Lacrosse
Water Polo
Mundo Azteca
Noticias
Opinión
Arte y Cultura
Deportes
Video
Photo
Sponsored
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Photo
Video
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Daily Aztec
Categories
News
Opinion
Arts & Culture
Sports
Mundo Azteca
Photo
Video
Sponsored
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertise
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contacts
Newsletter
More
The Daily Aztec
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Photo
Aztecs lose in a final-inning defeat to #15/17 UC Irvine
SDSU baseball clashes against ranked opponent UC Irvine leading to a dramatic ninth-inning
by
Jamie Sanchez
,
Photographer
•
April 22, 2024
Infielder Brady Lavoie takes a big swing for an early homerun against UC Irvine to give the lead back to the Aztecs on Saturday, April 20 at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The Aztecs fell to UC Irvine 7-6, as SDSU couldn’t hold onto an early lead.
Jamie Sanchez
Gallery
•
5 Photos
Jamie Sanchez
Right-handed pitcher Omar Serrano takes the starting pitches against the ranked UC Irvine anteaters at Tony Gwynn stadium.
0
About
Staff
History
Make a Donation
Archives
Advertising
Media Kit
Policies
Classifieds
Contact
Newsletter
Apply
Jobs
© 2024 •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window
Close