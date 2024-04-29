‘Shake em’ up Sheiko’: Former Aztecs’ guard Adam Seiko’s love of the game

A year later, Adam Seiko is taking it all in…And still training.

After his run with the San Diego State Aztecs, Seiko spent the summer playing in the Golden State Warriors G League and afterward played with the PSK Lions in Germany.

Currently, he is in Los Angeles awaiting his next move.

#2, Adam “Shake” Seiko

When Shake (nickname started by his middle school coach) played basketball at Sierra Canyon, little did he know that years down the road, he would pick up coffee-drinking habits from Aztecs’ assistant coach, Dave Velasquez.

Velasquez, alongside head coach Brian Dutcher and former head coach Steve Fisher, was at Sierra Canyon scouting new recruits.

“Adam as a basketball player, competitor and teammate, who he was in eighth grade going into freshman year, is who he was when he left as a runner-up, national finalist,” Velasquez said.

“The reason why we started recruiting…The way he competed, played his role, how verbal he was…Then when you really start to recruit in High School, you see how hard he works and how much he loves the game.”

Seiko played for San Diego State University for six years, including using his year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, plus an additional grad year.

His highlight moment with the Aztecs was last year. In a fiery game against the Utah State Aggies, the former guard set a career-high 25 points, going 6-for-6 behind the arc, keeping the Aztecs in good Mountain West (MW) standing, which eventually led them to the NCAA Championship for their first ever appearance.

Seiko graduated as the Aztecs’ all-time most-winning player, with 65 Mountain West Conference wins and 120 total wins, a record for both SDSU and MW.

His work ethic, amiableness to build relationships and ability to keep a positive mindset are key components to his success.

He is a light to a room, and he does it with no intentions,” Velasquez said.

Brotherly Love

Aside from passion being his driving force, Seiko knew from an early age that a career path in basketball would also help him take care of his family. He credits his mother for bringing him and his younger brother to practices and games.

He and his brother, Arthur Kaluma, have both grown into collegiate-level players. In last year’s March Madness matchup, the pair battled for their first Final Four title as SDSU was up against Creighton.

“I feel like that was a blessing,” Kaluma said. “It’s the tournament, nobody wants to see the season end…But my family got to experience that moment. My mom got to see both her sons on the court together at one of the highest stages.”

Kaluma, who has his sights on the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, credits Seiko’s dedication to basketball as the foundation for his own success in the sport. As young kids, watching NBA games together and seeing Seiko’s love of the sport, Kaluma’s mindset was influenced.

“He was always studious in the game of basketball… Kids wanted to go outside to play and not really study the game, Adam would watch film before he was even playing,” Kaluma said.“I tried to implement the habits that he already had. And I feel like it made me a better basketball player overall.”

On the court, Seiko has taught his younger brother adaptability. Off the court, he has taught him discipline through life’s lessons.

“The standard that he holds himself to, how uplifting he is in the family, he’s a man of God,” Kaluma said.“He’s been a great brother to me and my little sisters, he’s more than basketball, he’s a good man.”

LA-hat-wearing, Boston-born baller

Seiko was just two years old when he found his love for the game. He recalled his mother putting a basketball in his hands, which started it all.

“Seeing the intensity of the game, the back and forth…Growing up to watch defensive players like Tony Allen and James Posey when they were playing the Lakers and having those rivalries, seeing the passion they brought to the game, motivated me to see the potential that I had, to become who I am today,” Seiko said.

Who he is today is the same driven person.

When he isn’t enjoying his leisure time cooking up a new recipe in the kitchen, listening to podcasts or visiting new places with his friends, he is in the gym.

“Adam is a two-time, two workouts a day, plus practice type of a guy,” Velasquez said.

Seiko’s athleticism is rooted in the passion he has. His character development is rooted in his family values. Having helped sculpt the hand in Aztecs’ basketball culture, he continues his growth as one of San Diego State’s many valued players.

Aside from his athletic accomplishments, Seiko graduated from SDSU with a Masters of Arts in counseling and education, the first in his family to obtain this achievement.