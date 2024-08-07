San Diego State University’s five on-campus hidden gems

Get to know campus with these five hidden spots that you may not know about.
by Cameron Bossart and Theresa SchroederAugust 7, 2024
Outdoor Seating Terrace located behind Storm Hall, overlooking the freeway.
Outdoor Seating Terrace located behind Storm Hall, overlooking the freeway.
Cameron Brossart
SDSU+Hidden+Gems-2
Gallery5 Photos
Theresa Schroeder
Outdoor seating/staircase surrounded by trees and plants near the Physical Sciences building.
Print this Story






© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in