Aztecs should be very mindful, very demure, very cutesy on campus

If you have heard the saying, “Very demure, very mindful,” you are likely following a social media trend. A TikTok originating from beauty influencer Jools Lebron, who uses “demure” to describe her makeup and outfit when coming to work, has accumulated over 39 million views. “Demure” means reserved, modest, and those who do not draw attention to themselves.

The trend has influenced celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, others are adding their own twists to being demure.

With school back in session, we can be very demure and very mindful on campus when interacting with each other, including all 38,000 of us on campus.

Leave the shared space of the dorms clean

For many first-year students, living on campus is exciting with the sense of newfound freedom; however, many like to leave food boxes and crumbs all over the floor of hallways, living room spaces, or study rooms. It’s not very cutesy to not know how to pick up after yourself. It’s neither demure nor very demure and very mindful to leave cardboard boxes of food in the hallway. It almost always now smells like something died. Each residential building has trash chutes or garage bins that you can easily walk to and throw away your stuff rather than leave it everywhere.

Do not walk on the bike and skateboard path

Not only is walking on this path dangerous, but it slows the traffic of students on their bikes, scooters and skateboards who want to get to class on time. If you are someone who walks on this path, it’s not very demure or very mindful- it’s actually very rude. It’s not very cutesy to get run over and cause someone to possibly fall off their transportation. Instead, when you need to cross the path, look both ways and if you see someone coming, wait, then walk.

Arrive to Class on Time

Getting to class on time is very demure, mindful and respectful to all professors, whether you like them or not. It’s also very distracting to be in class when 30 minutes later a couple of students are disrespectfully entering. I understand that sometimes we are late to class, but it’s not very cutesy to make that a habit.

Recycle and Throw away your trash

Leaving trash on campus is not very cutesy, and it leaves the campus looking dirty. Trash bins, recycle bins and compost bins can be found all around campus, so we can throw our food and utensils in the right areas. It’s very mindful of the environment and respectful of the custodians who work hard to keep the campus clean. It does not take very long to throw away the plastic container of the salad you bought at the Aztec Market.

At the gym don’t sit on a machine just using your phone

The ARC is one of the best places to achieve your fitness goals. It gets very packed, and it’s annoying when you want to use a machine and someone has been sitting there ignorantly scrolling. It’s very mindful to get your sets in on a machine and let someone else get their turn once you’re done. It’s also very mature and very demure to wipe the machine clean after a very cutesy use.