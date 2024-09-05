Men’s soccer suffers first home non-conference loss in over two years with a 1-0 defeat against Vermont

San Diego State men’s soccer (2-2-0) falls to the Vermont Catamounts (1-1-1) in a 1-0 Labor Day match loss at the SDSU Sports Deck on Sept. 2.

This is the first time the Aztecs have lost a home non-conference game in over two years. The last defeat came in an Aug. 28, 2022 match against Loyola Marymount with a final score of 1-2 at the SDSU Sports Deck.

Head coach Ryan Hopkins spoke on the importance of winning at the Sports Deck.

“It comes down to a culture,” Hopkins said. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve always wanted to protect this place.”

The first half saw the Aztecs get outplayed by the Catamounts in possession, shots and shots on target. Vermont held a 9-2 advantage on shots in the first period with three being saved by senior Aztec goalkeeper Eddy Vargas.

The most memorable save came in the 34-minute as a Vermont cross from the right wing was met by a Catamount header going toward the far left post in a sure route to the back of the net. Former Vermont goalkeeper now the man between the sticks for the Aztecs, Eddy Vargas, got a hand on the ball to push it wide to keep the game scoreless.

Vargas recorded five saves against his former team- the place where he spent the last five years.

Vargas spoke on the impact he thought his goal-saving plays had on his teammates.

“Confidence, I think we were in that game the whole time, and we just got to make plays,” Vargas said. “That’s my job back there- it’s to stop the ball and give the guys confidence that we’re still in it.”

The first and only goal of the match came from a 40-minute Vermont counterattack as Catamount forward Yaniv Bazini received the ball and dribbled on the right wing as he placed a well-timed cross into the box where Catamount teammate Maximilian Kissel headers the ball to the left side netting going over the Aztecs keeper.

The Aztecs picked it up in the second half, creating more chances and dominating possession in search of the equalizing goal. In the second half, they led Vermont in shot attempts 8-4 and ended the game with a 53%-47% possession advantage as the Aztecs kept the pressure till the final moments of the match.

Even with leading in corner kicks (5-2), the Aztecs weren’t able to create a strong enough opportunity with only one shot on target throughout the entire match as the final whistle blew, and the Vermont Catamounts took the victory.

“College soccer is not necessarily all about playing pretty soccer all the time,” said Hopkins.“It’s about being gritty, fighting, second balls, first balls and just wanting to win. I just felt their will to win won the game for them more than what we had.”

The Aztecs return to the SDSU Sports Deck for their third straight home game looking to get back on the win column as they face the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.