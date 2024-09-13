Exploring San Diego: making the most of Mission Valley

If you had to throw a dart at a map of San Diego and were able to hit dead center, you’d arguably arrive in Mission Valley. An average of 5-15 minutes separates you from an endless variety of activity options from the beach and Downtown to North Park and La Jolla. For the purposes of this article, here are the top itinerary items for a day in Mission Valley.

Start your morning with a walk around Civita Park. Oversized chess pieces, miniature humans and fur babies all mingle at this local park with beautiful landscaping, picnic spaces and a playground. On Saturday mornings, the park hosts a vibrant farmers’ market with food trucks, eclectic jewelry, colorful clothing and a wide variety of pastries.

In addition to a parking lot, decent street parking can be found in the surrounding area alongside other retail and dining options. Certain Sunday nights hold cozy sunset concerts nestled in the cradle of the residential apartments.

If the farmers’ market isn’t your speed, head over to get a delicious breakfast at either Breakfast Republic, the Mission Valley Breakfast Company or Mimi’s Cafe. Whether you prefer a savory start to your morning or have more of a sweet tooth, you’ll be sure to find plenty of delicious options.

Spend the rest of the morning beating the afternoon rush by checking out one of two large outdoor malls – Westfield Mission Valley and Fashion Valley Mall – or wandering around several shopping plazas.

For an afternoon pick-me-up, head to S3 Coffee Bar, Better Buzz or Baci Coffee for an iced, caffeinated reset.

From there, your options only expand. For the sports lover, catching a game at Snapdragon Stadium has to be the first choice. Not only is it home to the San Diego State Aztec Football team, but this stadium also hosts soccer, rugby and even monster truck events. Alternatively, there are three movie theaters within the vicinity, or you can spend a fun-filled evening at the Dave and Buster’s arcade.

“I like how it’s close to the freeway and right in the middle of everything. It’s a little crowded though,” Alexander Duenhoelter, a senior at San Diego State University and local resident since 2020, said. Duenhoelter frequents the area for Ikea runs, the Costco gas station and various shopping and social activities.

Dinner depends only on your imagination. Aside from the food options within the shopping mall areas, choices range anywhere from pizza, beer and Pizookies at BJ’s to Korean Barbeque at 356 BBQ & Bar.

Aside from being a modern space for the community to gather, it holds historical significance to the city as well. Situated around the San Diego River, it once served as a key settlement in the 1900s due to its access to fresh water. According to the City of San Diego website, it was originally inhabited by the Kumeyaay people and later colonized by several groups before an urban development of highways transformed it into much of what is seen today.

Just 15 minutes from SDSU, Mission Valley is also easily accessible by bus or trolley. It is a treasure trove of rich history that has shaped San Diego’s past but also holds endless opportunities exploring and making unforgettable memories.