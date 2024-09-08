Football goes scoreless in first loss of the season against Oregon State

The San Diego State Aztecs put up zero points in their second game of the season against the Oregon State Beavers. SDSU’s record is now 1-1 to start their 2024 campaign.

The Aztecs committed seven first-half penalties on offense that hindered their rhythm during the game. Coach Sean Lewis spoke after the game about the penalties that disrupted the team’s flow on offense.

“We had those self-inflicted wounds that really hurt,” Lewis said. “The Aztecs beat the Aztecs in a lot of areas tonight, including those penalties in particular.”

On offense, the team managed 179 total yards and committed eight penalties for 80 yards. On defense, the team failed to produce any sacks or turnovers.

“It puts you behind the chain,” Lewis said about the team’s offensive penalties. “A little off schedule against a quality team and quality opponent. Our opponent can sit back, rally, and gain momentum.”

SDSU started the game with the ball, but quickly went three-and-out on the game’s first possession. During Oregon State’s first possession, they rapidly drove down the field and capped off their drive with a 16-yard rushing touchdown by OSU running back Jam Griffin.

On their next possession, SDSU moved the chains for the first time in the game on a 15-yard screen pass to Marquez Cooper, but would then punt the ball on the next set of downs.

OSU began to drive down the field once again, but stalled out at the SDSU 46-yard line. The team would go for it on the next play, but the defense forced a turnover on downs after an incomplete pass by Beavers’ quarterback Gevani McCoy.

On the first play of their next possession, Cooper began the drive with a 15-yard run, but it was called back after a holding penalty on the offense. The teams would trade punts with each other before SDSU began to mount a drive once more in the middle of the second quarter.

However, a false start and a holding hindered the offense’s ability to maintain a drive. For most of the second quarter both teams continued to trade punts once again.

With 3:49 left in the first half, OSU moved the ball down the field again led by McCoy and Beaver running back Allah Salahadin. However, OSU kicker Everett Hayes missed a 38-yard field goal attempt and the first half ended with Oregon State leading 7-0.

Both teams continued to trade possessions to start the second half; however, OSU’s ability to run the ball and drain the clock allowed them to control the game. SDSU tight end Jude Wolfe spoke after the game about the time of possession difference.

“It’s certainly frustrating that Oregon State had the ball for such a long time,” Wolfe told reporters after the game. “It’s tough to get a real rhythm when you’re off the field for so long.”

SDSU gained some momentum with 9:20 left in the third quarter. The team started the drive at their own 45-yard line and had their first goal-to-go situation after a 35-yard completion to Aztec wide receiver Louis Brown IV.

However, quarterback Danny O’Neil fumbled the ball at the two-yard line during this possession with OSU linebacker Nikko Taylor recovering the ball.

The Beavers hung onto the ball for the rest of the period. They drove the ball the full length of the field including a 41-yard completion from McCoy to wide receiver Trent Walker.

OSU finished off the drive at the start of the fourth quarter with a 15-yard rushing touchdown on fourth down by running back Anthony Hankerson. The touchdown extended Oregon State’s lead to 14-0.

SDSU continued to struggle to move the ball during the fourth quarter with each drive ending with a punt to Oregon State.

OSU quarterback Gabarri Johnson came in to relieve McCoy in order to finish off the game. He would lead the team to their third touchdown of the night on a 21-yard touchdown pass to tight end Bryce Caufield, extending OSU’s lead to 21-0.

San Diego State failed to score on their ensuing possession and OSU would eventually wind the clock to ensure their victory. The Beavers remain undefeated as they scored their second win of the season with a 21-0 victory against the Aztecs.

Next week, SDSU travels to Berkeley, CA to take on the California Golden Bears. Aztec cornerback Chris Johnson spoke after the game about the team’s loss to OSU and their motivation going into Berkeley next weekend.

“Every game is an opportunity to learn,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot of lessons in this game, whether it’s about being disciplined or doing a job.”

SDSU will take on the California Golden Bears next weekend at California Memorial Stadium on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.