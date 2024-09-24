Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: Women’s soccer falls 4-2 to Utah Valley University
The Aztecs will start off the Mountain West Conference with a 2-5-1 record
by
Leo Taghert
,
Photographer
•
September 24, 2024
San Diego State forward Mia Lane dribbles down the field to set up a cross against Utah Valley on Sunday, September 22nd, at the SDSU SportsDeck.
Leo Taghert
Gallery
•
5 Photos
Leo Taghert
San Diego State midfielder Olivia Sekimoto jukes out her defender against Utah Valley on Sunday, September 22nd, at the SDSU SportsDeck.
