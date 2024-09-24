Categories:

Photo Essay: Women’s soccer falls 4-2 to Utah Valley University

The Aztecs will start off the Mountain West Conference with a 2-5-1 record
by Leo Taghert, PhotographerSeptember 24, 2024
San Diego State forward Mia Lane dribbles down the field to set up a cross against Utah Valley on Sunday, September 22nd, at the SDSU SportsDeck.
San Diego State forward Mia Lane dribbles down the field to set up a cross against Utah Valley on Sunday, September 22nd, at the SDSU SportsDeck.
Leo Taghert
IMG_7600-Enhanced-NR
Leo Taghert
San Diego State midfielder Olivia Sekimoto jukes out her defender against Utah Valley on Sunday, September 22nd, at the SDSU SportsDeck.
Print this Story