Women’s volleyball comeback falls short as the team loses to New Mexico

The San Diego State women’s volleyball team falls short of the New Mexico State Lobos (8-4). The Aztecs fell behind early after losing the first two sets before winning the next two and then losing the final set, 14-16. With this loss, SDSU’s record is now 9-3.

The Aztecs had three players in double digits for kills. Jasmine Davis led the team with 20 kills, while Taylor Underwood and Shea Albright had 18 and 12 kills, respectively.

Setters Sarena Gonzalez and Andrea Campos combined for a total of 62 assists, with Gonzalez getting 35 and Campos getting 27.

The two teams traded the lead back and forth early in the first set. The Lobos began to gain a little bit of momentum by going on a four-point run to extend their lead to 10-16. The Aztecs were able to claw their way back by cutting it down to a 3-point lead late in the set.

After a timeout by New Mexico with the score at 18-21, the Lobos were able to hold off SDSU by winning the first set 22-25.

New Mexico carried on their momentum at the beginning of the second set, the team jumped out to a 9-0 lead. Despite the early deficit, San Diego State clawed their way back into the game.

The Aztecs proceeded to go on a 17-8 run that knotted up the score at 17. The two teams traded momentum once more before the Lobos got the best of SDSU once more by taking the second set with a 25-27 win.

Despite being 0-2, SDSU used that energy from the second set and carried it over to the third one. They jumped out to an early 6-3 lead, however, the Lobos did not go away easily.

Despite maintaining control throughout the third set, the Aztecs never held a lead of more than three points. The Lobos eventually took a 21-22 lead late in the game.

With their backs against the wall, SDSU took the lead back and eventually won their first set of the match with a 26-24 win.

With the score now 1-2, the scarlet and black dominated the fourth set. The teams traded the lead early on before the Aztecs began to pull away.

While the Aztecs were able to maintain control for most of the set, the Lobos were close behind trying to put the match away.

With the score 14-12 in favor of the Aztecs, the team went on a 7-0 run to take full control of the set. SDSU closed out the set with a 25-14 win, tying the match at 2-2.

San Diego State jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the fifth and final set. The Aztecs held the lead for most of the set and secured the match point while leading 14-7. However, New Mexico didn’t go down without a fight.

The Lobos went on a 7-0 run, turning the momentum onto their side, tying the set at 14 and forcing a win-by-two situation.

Underwood would then commit an attack error, and the Lobos won the game on a match point ace by New Mexico player Madeleine Miller. New Mexico won the set 16-14 and the match 3-2.

With this loss, the Aztecs record now falls to 9-3, and they are now 1-1 in conference play this season. Their next match is against Utah State on Oct. 3 in San Diego at the Aztec Court in Peterson Gym at 6 p.m.