Photo Essay: Women’s swimming and diving takes on University of San Diego

The Aztecs are victorious over the Toreros, 71-43, in their second meet of the season
by Ryan Olenyn, PhotographerOctober 1, 2024
SDSU and USD backstroke swimmers prepare to dive in the 150 yard race on Sept. 27, 2024 at the Aztec Aquaplex.
SDSU and USD swimmers dive for the 300 yard individual medley on Sept. 27, 2024 at the Aztec Aquaplex.
