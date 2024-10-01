Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Photo
Photo
Photo Essay: Women’s swimming and diving takes on University of San Diego
The Aztecs are victorious over the Toreros, 71-43, in their second meet of the season
by
Ryan Olenyn
,
Photographer
•
October 1, 2024
SDSU and USD backstroke swimmers prepare to dive in the 150 yard race on Sept. 27, 2024 at the Aztec Aquaplex.
Ryan Olenyn
Ryan Olenyn
SDSU and USD swimmers dive for the 300 yard individual medley on Sept. 27, 2024 at the Aztec Aquaplex.
