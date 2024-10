Gallery • 9 Photos Alysse Dodge A hamadryas baboon stands tall as it walks across the grass. Conservation Status: Stable

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance is an international nonprofit dedicated to saving species worldwide. The organization has two front doors: the San Diego Zoo in Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido.

Learn more about the San Diego Zoo and it’s animal conservation efforts here: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Fact Sheet