Volleyball sweeps Wyoming for the second time this season on Halloween night

The Halloween spirit was showcased at Wyoming’s home court with beloved characters such as Nacho Libre, the Lorax and the “I got spiked in the head by a volleyball” man. Despite the crowds’ lively spirit, the San Diego State women’s volleyball team spoiled the fun with a sweeping win over the Cowgirls.

Shea Rubright was the only Aztec to reach double-digit with 10 kills. Rubright also accounted for a service ace and three team blocks.

The defense was the spotlight for the Aztecs as the team collected 48 digs and 10 team blocks. Gianna Bender and Keira Herren protected the court, combining for half of the team’s digs with Bender leading the team with 14.

Jasmine Davis and Kat Cooper also combined for 16 digs, splitting eight digs each. Cooper also led the Aztecs with four team blocks.

Errors haunt the Cowgirls with 26 attack errors and nine service errors throughout the night. The team was also held to a .079 hitting percentage with 35 kills on 114 attempts.

The Scarlet and Black established control early in the first set with team blocks and defensive saves. SDSU maintained a multiple-point advantage to the set point where Talea Mitchell ended the set with a kill 25-20.

The Cowgirls jumped early with a four-point advantage of 1-5 after a failed challenge by head coach Brent Hilliard. SDSU worked their way back up to take a 10-9 advantage following a successful challenge from Hilliard.

The Aztecs did not stop there as the team added to their lead with a 7-1 run to move the score to 17-10, forcing Wyoming to take a timeout. SDSU sailed smoothly for the rest of the set closing with a Kat Cooper kill 25-17.

The third set began with both teams exchanging points, but SDSU built the early lead of 11-9. From that point, the Aztecs maintained a multiple-point advantage. However, the Cowgirls gave the Aztecs a run for their money after making it a three-point game 24-21. Rubright shut down the Cowgirls’ effort with a kill, ending the match 25-21.

SDSU moves to 7-4 in conference play and is 1-1 in their current road stretch. The Scarlet and Black lost in a tough five-set game against Boise State (6-4) last week. The match with the Cowgirls marks the first of eight rematch games to close out the season.

SDSU played Wyoming 12 days before their second game against each other. SDSU will finish undefeated against the Cowgirls this season with two sweep wins.

The next three games will prove to be the biggest challenge as the team will have to face the top three teams in the conference Colorado State, San Jose State, and Fresno State.

The Aztecs will make their last road stop at Fort Collins for a rematch against the Rams before heading back home. The Rams are expected to be a team that is trying to get back at the Aztecs after the team reverse-swept the Rams in a five-set thriller.

The rematch with Colorado State is scheduled for this Saturday at noon.