From La Jolla to Rolling Hills: Aztecs tackle dual tournaments

The SDSU men’s tennis team split up this weekend, competing in two tournaments: the Dennis Rizza Intercollegiate Classic at the Jack Kramer Club and the Triton Fall Invitational at UCSD.

Players Mathieu Josserand, Alexander Mandma, Liam Spiers and freshman Denis Maijorov traveled to Rolling Hills Estates for the Dennis Rizza Classic. Players Philipp Bosse, Marc Kleber and Paul Janson took part in UCSD’s home tournament.

Of the four SDSU players competing at the Dennis Rizza Classic, Denis Maijorov clinched the team’s only win in the round of 16. Maijorov bested UCSB’s Gustav Thielgaard in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.

In La Jolla, the three SDSU players struggled in their first matches, with Philipp Bosse and Marc Kleber narrowly missing victory in three-set battles against UC Davis’s Ryan Torres and Kurt Miller. Bosse’s match ended at 1-6, 6-3, 6-1, and Kleber’s at 6-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Day two brought some redemption.

At the Jack Kramer Club, Spiers claimed a hard-fought victory over USC’s Emmett Potter in three sets, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, (10-1). However, Maijorov, coming off his first-day win, fell to Utah’s Maximilian Relic, 6-2, 6-0.

Over at UCSD, Janson picked up the only win of the day, defeating Nevada’s Axel Huysman 6-3, 6-2.

The final day of the Dennis Rizza Classic was canceled due to rain, but Janson found success at UCSD.

Next, the Aztecs will wrap up their fall season at the ITA Masters, held Nov. 7-10 in San Diego.