Categories:

Photo Essay: Election Day at San Diego State University

Voters take to San Diego State Love Library and Alumni Center to cast their ballots for the 2024 Presidental Election
Byline photo of Christie Yeung
by Christie Yeung, Sam Nichols, Thaïs Giraudet, and Isabella CanaleNovember 7, 2024
The line to vote at the Love Library voting center snakes out of the doors on Nov. 5, 2024.
The line to vote at the Love Library voting center snakes out of the doors on Nov. 5, 2024.
Sam Nichols
1
Christie Yeung
Students talking to a volunteer at the San Diego State University Love Library's voting center on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Christie Yeung
Christie Yeung, '24-25 News Editor
Born in Hong Kong, Christie Yeung is a first-generation transfer student who majors in journalism at San Diego State University. Prior to arriving at SDSU, she served as the Gaming/Tech Editor, Features Editor and Managing Editor of SAC Media at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California where she was placed in on-the-spot competitions such as fourth in News photo, second in Portrait photo, first in Sports photo, first in Social Media and second in News writing, along with a meritorious mention in the Enterprise News Story/Series category from Journalism Association of Community Colleges. She was also awarded second in Best Breaking News Stories by the California College Media Association. During her free time, she likes to watch European soccer games, read, listen to Cantonese-pop music and play video games and Dungeons & Dragons with her online friends. She also has a sweet tooth and cannot turn away anything with Nutella in it.