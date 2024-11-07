Byrd soars high in season opening win over UCSD

With all the noise surrounding the 2024-2025 SDSU men’s basketball team, the noise can’t be matched to the sound of a packed Viejas Arena reacting to sophomore guard Miles Byrds second half block and dunk en route to an Aztec home opening victory.

The two-way uber athletic wing with a limitless ceiling expected of Byrd was showcased in an unparalleled way Wednesday night in Viejas Arena. Byrd recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and five steals, setting career highs in points, rebounds, steals and three-pointers made, while tying his career high in blocks

With tonight’s performance, Byrd became the second player in NCAA Division I basketball over the last 10 seasons (since 2014-15) to record at least 20 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four blocks in the same game.

“I’m really a guy that thrives on momentum,” Byrd said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work the past three years, for my first game to look like that is exciting.”

It was the battle of San Diego in the season opener, as the Aztecs defeated the University of California, San Diego 63-58. This is the Aztec’s 15th straight win in a season opener at home and extends their all-time record against UCSD to 15-0.

The two teams clashed for the first time since last season’s matchup that ended in a Jaedon LeDee buzzer beater, giving SDSU the 63-62 victory.

Setting the tone from tip-off defensively for SDSU was freshman forward Magoon Gwath. Gwath was a highly recruited prospect, boasting a long wing span to go with his seven-foot frame, serving as a premium rim protector for any Division I basketball program.

The services of Gwath began with two early blocks, the first of which led to a transition layup from senior guard Nick Boyd, giving SDSU a quick 2-0 lead.

Senior forward Jared Coleman-Jones spoke on sharing the frontcourt with Gwath

“It’s relieving being able to put more emphasis on going for rebounds while Magoon protects the rim,” he said. “It’s great to have him in the front court.”

Byrd got his night started with back to back three pointers, giving SDSU a 8-6 lead. The six points from Byrd contributed to a 10-0 Aztec run, pushing their lead to 12-6 after trailing 2-6 early on thanks to a 1-10 start from the field.

Despite the rocky start offensively, SDSU relied on their active defense to keep them afloat, recording four blocks and a steal while bottlenecking the Tritons to a 2-17 start from the field.

The third of Gwaths’s four first half blocks came midway through the first half, leading to a three-pointer from Coleman-Jones extending the lead to 19-10.

Before the Tritons could respond to the momentum swing, Byrd capitalized and fed off the crowd’s energy, ripping a Triton guard and bursting into a transition dunk that forced a UCSD timeout.

Head Coach Brian Dutcher described the adversity opposing teams face when playing in Viejas Arena

“This crowd is incredible, you know, once we get rolling and they get behind us, it’s hard to play against us,” he said.

Byrd was the swiss army knife for the scarlet and black through the first 20 minutes, leading the team in points and rebounds with eight and six, while also tallying in two steals and blocks apiece.

“Me, personally, I’m trying to start the game on the defensive end, whether that be a deflection defensively or block. I feel like that can kind of translate it to the offensive side,” Byrd said on his big night defensively.

As they did all night long, the Tritons weathered the storm of a chaotic Aztec crowd, rallying off an and-one plus a three-pointer to set the difference at one. Boyd responded with a right wing three-pointer to close out the half, giving SDSU a 24-22 lead going into the locker room.

Coming out of halftime, sophomore guard BJ Davis lined up a three-pointer giving SDSU a five-point lead, but it was immediately matched by Triton senior guard Tyler McGhie in transition.

McGhie was the engine of the UCSD offense, ending his night with 21 points and five rebounds, shooting five for nine from beyond the arc.

The microwave shooters’ big night came off taking advantage of the two big man lineups the Aztecs rolled out in the first half, calling for screens to get a big onto him then working off the mismatch.

Dutcher went in depth on the problems McGhie posed for his defense and the adjustments made out of halftime.

“They were just trying to get a big on the guy and let him try to shoot over him, face him up, drive him. And that’s why we went small,” he said. “You can’t give him any air space, I’ve got bigs that tried to crowd him, and then he’s going to drive around him. So we made an adjustment.”

Following the traded baskets, Byrd continued to cause the Tritons trouble, lacing a three from a few steps beyond the line, then stripping the ball from the defender on the following possession. Boyd capitalized on Byrds steal, walking into a pull up three and extending the Aztec lead to 36-29 with 16:13 in the second half.

The Tritons then rallied off seven unanswered points to deadlock the score at 36.

With the air sucked from Viejas Arena following the Triton run, Byrd fired up the building, blocking a UCSD transition dunk. As the roof was ready to come off, senior guard Wayne McKinney III found the bottom of the net on a pull up mid range giving SDSU a 40-36 lead with 12:38 remaining in the game.

Dutcher spoke on the breakout game for Byrd

“He’s always been able to score the ball, so when he’s shooting the three, and then he gets downhill, he blocks shots. Miles is a dynamic player,” he said. “It was good to see him in the first game of his third year in the program, step up and make such good plays.”

With the headline of the game set in stone and all eyes on Byrd, he continued to give the fans a show, finding freshman forward Pharaoh Compton open on the weak side block for a lob, then two possessions later connecting once again from three to bring the game within three points with 8:50 remaining.

As the Tritons continued to score, Byrd willed the Scarlet and Black closer time and time again, responding to a five-point deficit with a layup and a dunk. Following the dunk, Byrd rose up and blocked a responding Triton dunk attempt, meeting the defender at the rim.

The teammates of Byrd took the reins from there. It began with McKinney III getting an on ball steal, then winning the one-on-one in transition and absorbing the contact for an and-one layup. The layup plus the foul gave SDSU a four-point lead with 5:10 remaining and capped off a 12-0 Aztec run.

The closing duties were handed off to Boyd, who scored or assisted on the last three SDSU field goals, putting the Tritons back on their bus and delivering the Scarlet and Black a 63-58 win.

SDSU will look to build on the win, facing Occidental on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. in Viejas Arena