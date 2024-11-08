Skip to Content
The Daily Aztec
The Daily Aztec
Categories:
Photo
Photo Essay: Men’s basketball season begins with a opening night victory
The Aztecs kick off their season on a high note with a 63-58 win against the rivaling Tritons
by
Leo Taghert
,
Photographer
•
November 8, 2024
Guard Nick Boyd shoots a 3 over UCSD Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Viejas Arena. He would finish with 11 points shooting 33% from beyond the arc.
Leo Taghert
•
10 Photos
Leo Taghert
True freshman center Magoon Gwath steps through the lineup as he starts for the Aztecs against UCSD Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Viejas Arena. He would show off his rim protecting skills with 3 blocks in the first half.
