Football struggles to find the endzone against New Mexico, loses 21-16

San Diego State dropped their third consecutive game, putting their bowl-game hopes in jeopardy while falling to 3-6 and 2-2 in Mountain West Conference play. This is the first time SDSU has lost to the University of New Mexico since 2008.

SDSU head coach Sean Lewis was honest about what he wants to get out of the last three weeks with their backs now against the wall.

“We need to continue to fight… continue to pour into one another and pull tight,” he said. “The beauty of this game is it’s going to help you develop your character, we have no margin for error, we have to maximize our opportunity to generate some more time together.”

The SDSU defense had their hands full in this one, facing off against UNM quarterback Devon Dampier, who ranks sixth in all of the FBS in total yards per game. Occupying the backfield for the Lobos is running back Eli Sanders, who put up 205 yards and two touchdowns on Wyoming the week prior.

With a quick three and out for the Lobos, the Aztec offense got on the field early. As they have all season, penalties on the offensive line stalled out the beginning drive for the Scarlet and Black, handing the ball back to the high-octane Lobos offense. The Lobos were backed up on their second time out thanks to a gem from the leg of SDSU punter Tyler Pastula, spotting the ball at the one-yard line.

Regardless of the field position, Dampier and Sanders made their marks early. It began with a 35-yard strike from Dampier to wide receiver Caleb Medford. Sanders covered the rest of the remaining grass, striding down the field for a 51-yard touchdown run. The four-play, 99-yard drive gave UNM a quick 7-0 lead.

The AztecFAST motto reared its head on the following drive, as SDSU went full tempo in the hopes of creating miscommunications in the Lobos’ defense. SDSU quarterback Danny O’Neil took advantage, connecting with wide receiver Jordan Napier down the right seam for 40 yards. O’Neil went back for seconds with Napier for a quick eight yards, moving the chains to the UNM 15-yard line. A failed trick play by SDSU on third down sent out kicker Gabriel Plascencia for a 22-yard field goal, putting the score at 7-3 Lobos.

The Lobos’s outside zone rushing attack continued to give the SDSU defense problems, with Sanders reaching the red turf on back-to-back drives for a 68-yard rushing touchdown. The Lobos drive was another quick strike, taking just two plays to go 81 yards in 32 seconds and giving UNM a 14-3 lead.

A much-needed spark was provided for SDSU, as Napier returned the kickoff 61 yards down to the UNM 28. On top of his elusive return, Napier ended the first quarter with six catches for 52 yards. SDSU failed to take advantage of a cover zero blitz from UNM on third down, settling for a 31-yard field goal from Plascencia, setting the score at 14-6 Lobos.

After a slow, methodical UNM drive, the stage was set on fourth and three from the SDSU28. The Aztec defense broke through and powered off the energized Lobos offense, stopping them on fourth down and giving the ball back to their offense.

One of the most penalized teams in FBS added onto their sloppy season up front, as the Aztecs’ drive stalled out once again due to multiple holding calls, giving the ball back to the Lobos.

After UNM stalled out, their defense gave SDSU life. The Lobos’ penalty history showed itself, recording unsportsmanlike conduct and pass interference penalties, moving the Aztecs offense down to their own 20.

While being the only SDSU player with a rushing touchdown this season, Cooper switched it up, cashing in on a five-yard receiving touchdown from O’Neil. The score was the first receiving touchdown of Cooper’s SDSU career, cutting the Lobos lead to 14-13.

The 14-13 score held up heading into the locker rooms at the half. A respectable Aztec front was held to zero sacks in the first half. Despite the deficit, SDSU dominated the first halftime of possession from 19:29 to 10:31.

Following a slow start to the second half, Dampier got back to work, connecting with receiver Nic Trujillo for 43 yards on third and long. On a chance to make up for the previous third down, the Aztec defense came through on third and 10, forcing a Lobos punt.

Napier continued giving Lobos’s defensive backs problems, breaking free on a post and forcing a pass interference penalty for UNM to save the potential touchdown. The penalty moved the ball to the UNM48. O’Neil then used his legs on a free play, breaking the contain and striding for 14 yards to the UNM36. For the third time, the Lobos defense prevented SDSU from finding the end zone as Plascencia nailed a 28-yard field goal giving the Aztecs a 16-14 lead.

Lewis spoke on the multiple missed touchdown opportunities.

“Anytime you have the number of trips we did, and settle for the amount of field goals we did in a close ballgame it ends up being the difference,” he said. “We need to do a much better job in that area going forward.”

For the first time since the first quarter, the Lobos offense crossed the goal line and regained the lead thanks to an eight-yard touchdown pass from Dampier to receiver Ryan Davis. The nine-play, 65-yard drive began with SDSU going back to their old, penalized ways, grabbing the face mask of Dampier and gifting UNM 15 yards. The touchdown from Davis set the score at 21-16 Lobos with 13:07 remaining.

SDSU got the ball back on their own four-yard line down five points with a chance to win the game but was unable to pick up a single first down. The lost opportunity gifted UNM the ball back with 3:11 remaining.

Dampier utilized the ground game, picking up the necessary yardage and solidifying the Lobos victory.

After another offensive struggle, Lewis touched on why the high expectations have not been met this season for his unit.

“There are a multitude of factors but at the end of the day it falls on me,” he said. “I need to do a better job of ironing out where the holes are and putting them in a position to be successful.”

Cooper resumed his role as the workhorse back for SDSU, tallying 35 carries for 123 yards. This is Cooper’s fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season and 21st of his career.

SDSU will look to get back in the win column when they take on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov 16. at 7:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium.