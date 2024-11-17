Football’s offense flutters as they lose to UNLV 41-20

The San Diego State Aztecs fell to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels on Saturday night after another poor offensive performance. This is the Aztecs’ seventh loss of the season, and they are now bowl ineligible this season.

This loss puts the Aztecs’ total record at 3-7 on the season and are now 2-3 against Mountain West Conference opponents.

SDSU’s offense put up a total of 270 yards on offense compared to UNLV’s 515 yards. Danny O’Neil struggled after going 13 for 22 with 162 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions, and one rushing touchdown.

Marquez Cooper spoke after the game about the team’s offensive performance.

“It’s unfortunate that this team couldn’t reach the best abilities we were able to at the beginning of the season till now,” Cooper said after the game. “You know, I obviously didn’t want it to go that way.”

Cooper was able to earn 97 rushing yards on 26 carries but failed to reach the endzone.

UNLV began the game with the football but ended up going three-and-out on their first possession. However, O’Neil threw an interception to Rebels defensive back Cameron Oliver on only their second play on offense.

The Rebels were able to get a goal-to-go situation near the goalline, but the Aztec defense was able to make a stand and turn the ball over on downs. The score remained 0-0.

SDSU was able to get a first down on their next possession but had to punt the ball away on their next set of downs.

The Rebels were able to put together a drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams to Kaleo Ballungay. SDSU would get another three-and-out on their next possession and UNLV closed out the first quarter with the ball and led 7-0.

UNLV came out firing to begin the second quarter and scored another touchdown with a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Rebels running back Greg Burrell.

SDSU still failed to get the offense going on their next possession and was forced into another punt situation. They attempted a fake punt to gain momentum but failed to convert it.

UNLV took advantage of the field position and scored another rushing touchdown by running back Jai’den Thomas to extend the Rebels lead to 21-0.

SDSU got another three-and-out on their next possession, but the Aztec defense was able to force the same against the Rebels’ offense. SDSU was able to block UNLV’s punt and began their drive on the Rebels’ 40-yard line.

The Aztecs took advantage and got their first score of the day with a 29-yard touchdown pass from O’Neil to Louis Brown IV. The Aztecs failed their two-point conversion and the score was now 21-6.

San Diego State then forced another UNLV punt with 1:10 left in the half, but O’Neil threw his second interception of the game. This allowed UNLV to score another rushing touchdown by Williams to end the half, putting them up 28-6.

SDSU started the second half with the ball but quickly punted away once more. The Rebels were able to march right down the field on their first possession and got another rushing TD with Williams, extending their lead to 35-6.

SDSU was finally able to respond on their next drive with a 46-yard touchdown from O’Neil to Ja’Shaun Poke, cutting the lead to 35-13.

However, the defense failed to prevent UNLV from scoring on the Rebels’ next drive. The team was able to convert a 46-yard field goal to make the score 38-13.

Both teams then traded punts as the third quarter came to a close with the Rebels still leading 38-13.

The Aztecs were able to cut the lead once more with a one-yard rushing touchdown by O’Neil to begin the fourth quarter, the score was now 38-20.

The score was almost futile as UNLV kicker Caden Chitten converted a 21-yard field goal. SDSU would punt again on their next possession, ending their chances at a win.

During garbage time, Dalesean Staley forced a fumble on the goalline and was able to take the ball to the UNLV 30-yard line. SDSU failed to take advantage and turned the ball over on downs.

The Rebels then ran out the clock and clinched their 41-20 victory.

SDSU head coach Sean Lewis spoke after the game regarding the performance of the team.

“Disappointing loss, obviously,” Lewis told reporters. “Not the results anyone was hoping for and need to do a better job of leading these guys so that we can really perform to the level I truly believe that we are capable of.”

The Aztecs’ next game will be against Utah State in Logan, Utah on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 12:30 p.m.