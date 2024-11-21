Wicked: The magic of Oz comes to the big screen

The beloved and world renowned musical “Wicked” is making its movie debut this week.

The new film adaptation, “Wicked” promises an unforgettable musical journey through the magical Oz.

“Wicked” is a reimagining of the classic story from “The Wizard of Oz,” focusing on the backstory of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda, the Good Witch. The story begins with the death of Elphaba, which prompts Glinda to reflect on their tumultuous relationship and the societal perceptions that labeled Elphaba as “wicked.” As Glinda looks back, the film takes us to their time at Shiz University, where they first meet.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), born with green skin and a fierce sense of justice, is immediately an outsider, rejected by many. Glinda (Ariana Grande), on the other hand, is a popular, somewhat shallow girl, concerned with her own status and future success. Despite their differences, the two form an unlikely friendship, with Glinda trying to tame Elphaba, while Elphaba pushes back against the corruption she sees in Oz.

The story follows their evolving dynamic as they navigate their lives in a magical world full of political intrigue and danger. Their journey from enemies to friends creates an emotionally charged adventure that keeps you captivated from start to finish.

Director Jon M. Chu, famously known for “Crazy Rich Asians” and “In The Heights,” delivers an amazing film that blends stunning visuals with powerful performances, ensuring that both fans of the original musical and new audiences will find something to connect with.

The film’s production also includes elaborate sets and costumes, with significant attention to detail in recreating the magical world of Oz.

Musically, “Wicked” retains its signature score by Stephen Schwartz while introducing new arrangements that enhance the cinematic experience.

The movie beautifully captures the essence of the original musical while delving deeper into the intricate relationships and profound emotions of its characters. Moreover, the decision to split the adaptation into two parts allows for more detailed storytelling and character development, broadening its appeal to those unfamiliar with the stage version. The second part will be released in November 2025.

The film’s visual spectacle, combined with its rich narrative foundation, positions “Wicked” as a cinematic experience that can attract diverse audiences, not solely those who are passionate about musicals.

The film features several musical numbers from the original musical including “Popular,” “The Wizard and I,” “Dancing Through Life” and the amazing climactic rendition of “Defying Gravity,” that will leave you covered with goosebumps with your jaw on the floor.

“Wicked” explores the themes of friendship, societal expectations and moral ambiguity. The complex portrayal of its characters, particularly Elphaba and Glinda, makes viewers challenge their original views of good and evil.

Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) shine brightly throughout the entire film with impeccable performances including their acting, singing and dancing. The shoes of Glinda and Elphaba, whether they are ruby red or not, are hard to fill, but Erivo and Grande exceeded all expectations.

Grande’s ability to infuse Glinda with charm and humor, combined with Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba’s emotional depth, creates a perfect balance of wit and vulnerability in the film, leaving you laughing one moment and moved to tears the next.

Their deep friendship also showed throughout the film and gave a sense of belonging and love to not just me, but everyone in the theater.

In a recent New York Times interview, Grande described the importance of their friendship and the filming process because it helped her to “heal certain parts of (herself) that were in deep need of having a friend like Cynthia and a friend like Glinda.”

The film also consists of other well-known actors including Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

“Wicked” is more than just a film adaptation; it is a cultural event that celebrates friendship, resilience, and self-discovery against a backdrop of stunning visuals and powerful music.

This adaptation will not only satisfy long-time followers of the story and musical, but will also resonate with newcomers discovering Oz for the first time.

With its blend of heartwarming storytelling and dazzling spectacle, “Wicked” is one of the must-see films of the year—an enchanting journey worth taking for anyone ready to embrace their inner Ozians. Head on down the yellow brick road and go buy tickets to watch “Wicked” as it comes to all theaters on Nov. 22