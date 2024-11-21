San Diego State University’s Independent Student Newspaper Since 1913

Let me in!!!

by Elaine KimNovember 21, 2024
A gathering of turkeys enjoy a calm Thanksgiving meal while a Christmas elf bangs on the window begging to be let in. (Elaine Kim)
