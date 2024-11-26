The history behind the infamous Black Friday sale

The season of giving, gratefulness, thankfulness and joy is upon us. In other words, we are awaiting exciting deals on our favorite books, kitchen appliances, general household items, special treats, tech items, video games and just about anything else with an unbelievable sale!

Pretty much every store has some sort of promotion going on all because of Black Friday.

Of course, every store will have deals according to what they sell. Sometimes you are limited to a few items per person, and sometimes they don’t care and let one person buy all the remaining copies of the most anticipated item.

Which leads us to the early days of Black Friday. When this event first began, you had to plan in advance and get in line hours before the stores opened. Sometimes the line would be insane (or criminally insane) but one thing is for sure, they were never normal. And I’m not talking about recent times, like 2 years ago, 10 years ago, 30 years or even 60 years ago.

According to an article by Walden University, Black Friday has its roots all the way to the 19th century. Around the 1800s’ there were stores that sponsored the very popular Thanksgiving parades, like the ones we see on ABC or other TV stations on Thanksgiving morning. But, it took around 140 years for this phenomenon to catch on fire.

Thanksgiving was typically celebrated on the last Thursday of November; however, in November of 1939, a strange occurrence took place: it was a five-Thursday November. Therefore, the then President of the United States, President Franklin Roosevelt, moved the holiday a week back so the holiday shopping could tie in perfectly with December and Christmas. And that’s how we ended up celebrating Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November, followed by all the sales.

Now, Black Friday is not only relevant because of their amazing deals, but also because of what tends to happen inside the stores. Once the doors open at either midnight or early the next day like 6 am, it’s a free for all. Between crowds physically pushing through aisles, passive-aggressive side eyes and the occasional screaming match… it’s pure chaos.

Thankfully, this can now be avoided with one click from your phone or laptop. Although it’s true that online shopping offers deals all week and all month at various stores, they’re just not as satisfying as the deals on Black Friday.

Amazon has done a very similar, highly anticipated event: Prime Day. While the deals are as great as on Black Friday, the latter invented the concept of the holiday shopping spree, whereas Prime Day is designed for everyday essentials rather than high-cost items on sale.

Online shopping has made holiday gift-giving easier; you can simply type the specific product you’re looking for and buy it at a discount. This convenience has made a lot of shoppers think twice about enduring the trouble of long lines and instead buy gifts from the comfort of their own homes.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the best Black Friday deals for college students.

The AirPods Pro 2 are $80 off, currently priced at 170$. The Amazon Fire Stick TV is now just $22. An Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series HD is $90$ off, falling to $100. Even an Apple MacBook Air M2 is $250$ off, now at $749. These deals, along with many others, will cover your college needs, so settle in as the holiday season makes its presence known.