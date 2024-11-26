Aztecs soar past No. 21 Creighton as Byrd and Davis deliver magic act to kickoff Players Era Festival

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas is often known for its out-of-this-world magic acts and experiences. Just as so, guards Miles Byrd and BJ Davis put on a magic act against No. 21 Creighton (4-2) in San Diego State’s 71-53 victory to open the Players Era Festival. Byrd tallied 16 points, while Davis scored 18, a career high for the sophomore.

Byrd had nothing but the highest praise to speak of Davis and his performance.

“He’s a killer. I love seeing what BJ is doing,” Byrd said. “We keep talking about it. We’re from the same area and have been playing against each other since middle school. To see each other come out here and perform like this, we’re just super excited.”

Both Byrd and Davis are from the northern California area- Byrd from Stockton California, and Davis from Modesto.

Davis became the second Aztec 6 ‘2 or shorter with at least 18 points and nine rebounds in a game since the 1996-97 season. He joined Malachi Flynn, who had nine rebounds and 24 points against UNLV on February 22, 2020.

“I just seen where I had advantages in certain places, and I took them,” Davis said. “So I kind of just tried to hunt my shot and stay ready because any given moment that ball could be swung my way.”

After falling to No. 3 Gonzaga last week, the Aztecs (3-1) kicked off the Players Era Festival with a bang to earn their fourth win of the last five games against Creighton. All of the previous matchups, including today’s, have been through neutral site play.

SDSU found their way inside the paint a number of times in the first half, as they scored 18 of 32 points toward a 32-28 halftime lead at the break. Davis scored the Aztecs’ only two three-pointers along with six rebounds to total 10 points at the half. Creighton guard Pop Issac was the BlueJays leading scorer by half with 10 points while the Scarlet and Black held standout center Ryan Kalkbrenner to only one field goal and two rebounds within the first 20 minutes of game action.

In the first half, the Aztecs had runs of 6-0 and 9-0 to keep ahead of Creighton most of the way through. Forward Magoon Gwath helped SDSU finish at the half with a four-point lead by way of a floater as time expired.

Byrd spoke on the impact a player like Gwath can have to both block shots within the perimeter and score when needed to.

“A guy like Magoon takes so much pressure off of you defensively,” Byrd said. “I wouldn’t say a safety blanket, but he’s definitely a guy where you’re comfortable if you’re beat by a step to just peel off and go find a body and box out because you trust a 7-footer who moves like Goon who goes up and blocks a shot.”

The second half was much of the same as the Aztecs had nothing but net from three to run away with the game to a victory. SDSU shot 6-of-11 from beyond the arc in the latter half of play. San Diego State outscored Creighton 39-25 to finish the game as Davis added on eight points while Byrd also put on 12 of his 16-point performances in the last 20 minutes. San Diego State also played the grueling defense they’re known for, forcing Creighton to go 1-of-16 from deep.

Head coach Brian Dutcher spoke on the stakes of playing the next game so quickly despite the win.

“We got one. Now we have to get greedy, get two, and try to get a third if we can,” Dutcher said. “We’re playing a good Oregon team. It’s nice to know our opponent already because now we can go in and not have to wait until this game’s over to know who we’re playing. Now we’ll go into the film room, do a walk-through, get ready for tomorrow.”

The Scarlet and Black will continue its run in the Players Era Festival against the Oregon Ducks at 1 p.m. tomorrow.